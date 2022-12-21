Sports betting has become an increasingly popular pastime in recent years, and many states have already legalized it. Illinois is one of those states, and with the recent legalization of sports betting, many people are wondering if it is legal and how it works. This blog post will provide an overview of the legality of sports betting in Illinois and outline the process of placing wagers. Whether you’re an experienced bettor or new to the world of sports betting, this blog post will help you understand the laws and regulations surrounding sports betting in Illinois.

What is sport betting in Illinois

Sport betting in Illinois is the act of placing a wager on the outcome of a sporting event. This could be anything from a professional basketball game to an amateur wrestling tournament. Bets can be placed with legal online sportsbooks or at land-based casinos and racetracks throughout the state. With the passing of the Sports Wagering Act in 2019, Illinois became one of the latest states to legalize sports betting.

Sports betting in Illinois is regulated by the Illinois Gaming Board and is subject to a variety of rules and regulations. Those wishing to place bets must be 21 or older, located within the state of Illinois, and have a valid government-issued ID. Additionally, all sportsbook operators must be licensed by the state and adhere to certain security protocols.

Sports betting in Illinois can be done through a variety of methods, including mobile apps, online platforms, and in-person locations. All operators offer different types of wagers and odds, so it is important to shop around for the best option. As with any form of gambling, sports betting should only be done for entertainment purposes and not as a way to make money.

What types of bets can be placed in Illinois?

Sports betting in Illinois is a popular activity that can be done online or in-person. When it comes to the types of bets you can place, there are quite a few options. These include point spreads, moneyline bets, total points scored, prop bets, futures bets, parlays, and teasers.

A point spread bet is when a team is favored to win a game by a certain amount of points. For example, if the Chicago Bears are favored to win by 7 points, you would have to bet on the Bears minus 7 points. If they win by more than 7 points, you would win the bet.

Moneyline bets involve betting on which team will win a game without the point spread being taken into account. It’s a simple win or lose proposition.

Total points scored is when you are betting on how many points both teams will score in the game combined.

Prop bets are wagers on specific events during a game such as who will score first or which team will have the most rushing yards.

Futures bets involve making a prediction about something that will happen in the future such as who will win the Super Bowl.

Parlays are when you combine two or more bets together to increase your potential payout if you win.

Finally, teasers are similar to parlays but they involve adjusting the point spread in your favor. This makes it easier to win but your potential payout is lower than a traditional parlay.

Overall, there are plenty of options when it comes to the state of Illinois sports betting and you can find whatever type of bet you are looking for.

Where can I place bets in Illinois?

In Illinois, sport betting is currently available at casinos, racetracks, and via mobile devices.

Casinos: Casinos in Illinois are allowed to offer sports betting on the premises. Sportsbooks are located within select casinos around the state, including Hollywood Casino Aurora, Rivers Casino Des Plaines, Grand Victoria Casino Elgin, Par-A-Dice Casino East Peoria, Harrah’s Joliet Casino & Hotel, Hollywood Casino Joliet, Argosy Casino Alton, and Casino Queen East St. Louis.

Racetracks: There are four racetracks in Illinois that allow for pari-mutuel wagering. These include Fairmount Park in Collinsville, Balmoral Park in Crete, Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights, and Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney. Each of these locations also offers a limited selection of sports wagering.

Mobile Devices: It is possible to place bets on sporting events from the comfort of your own home or anywhere else you have an internet connection in Illinois. There are several apps available for both Android and iOS that allow bettors to place bets on their favorite sports. However, all mobile sportsbooks require users to be physically located within the state of Illinois to use the app. In addition, all customers must register for an account at a casino or racetrack in order to use the app.

So if you are looking to place bets on sporting events in Illinois, your best option is to visit one of the state’s many casinos or racetracks to place your bets. For those who prefer a more convenient option, there are several mobile apps that offer sports betting services. But keep in mind that you must be located within the state of Illinois and register with a casino or racetrack in order to use them.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Illinois

The good news is that sports betting is legal in Illinois. On June 2, 2019, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the bill that legalized and regulated sports betting in the state. The legislation allows for both online and mobile sports betting, as well as in-person betting at physical locations. The launch of the first legal sportsbook in the state took place in March 2020.

Sports betting is regulated by the Illinois Gaming Board and all operators must be approved by them before they can begin accepting bets. They must also meet a variety of requirements such as ensuring responsible gambling practices, avoiding underage gambling and protecting customer data. All operators are required to partner with a land-based casino in the state in order to receive approval.

The types of sports bets allowed in Illinois include point spread betting, moneyline betting, parlay bets, and over/under bets. Bets can be placed on professional and collegiate teams within the state, as well as on international leagues such as the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL.

If you want to place a bet in Illinois, you have two main options. You can visit one of the physical sportsbooks located in one of the casinos in the state or you can place a bet online or through a mobile app. Online operators must also partner with a land-based casino in order to receive approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.

So if you’re looking to get in on the action, make sure you do your research on the different operators and choose one that is legally operating within the state and has been approved by the Illinois Gaming Board. And remember, always gamble responsibly!

