The State of the Chicago Bears: Are They Finally on the Right Track?

The Chicago Bears have gone through years of struggle. The team has failed to make a serious impact in the NFL. With multiple coaching changes and inconsistent performances, success has been hard to find. However, there are signs that the franchise is moving in a better direction.

A new head coach, promising roster moves, and strategic changes could finally bring stability. The 2025 season will be a crucial test. The Bears are looking to turn things around and compete at a higher level.

A Fresh Start with a New Head Coach

The Bears made a bold decision by hiring Ben Johnson as their head coach. Johnson brings an offensive mindset that has been missing in Chicago for years. His track record with the Detroit Lions shows his ability to build an effective offense. The Lions ranked in the top five in scoring during his three seasons as offensive coordinator. In 2024, they had the highest-scoring offense in the NFL with 564 points. That was the fourth-highest total in league history.

Johnson’s hiring comes after a difficult 2024 season. The Bears fired Matt Eberflus in November after a six-game losing streak. It was the first time in franchise history that a head coach was fired mid-season. Thomas Brown took over as interim coach but finished with a 1–4 record. The front office decided to make a complete change by bringing in Johnson. His offensive background should help quarterback Caleb Williams develop and improve the team’s scoring ability.

A Promising Quarterback Leading the Way

Caleb Williams enters the season as the starting quarterback. His performance in 2024 showed flashes of potential. He passed for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns. However, he also threw six interceptions and struggled at times under pressure. The offensive line’s inconsistency was a factor in his development. Williams was sacked 68 times, losing 466 yards in the process. Improving protection around him will be a priority in 2025.

Williams also contributed as a rusher. He ran for 489 yards on 81 carries, adding another dimension to the offense. If the Bears can build a system that maximizes his skills, he could take a major step forward. The addition of Ben Johnson should provide Williams with better play-calling and more structured offensive schemes.

Strengthening the Roster Through the Draft

The Bears enter the 2025 NFL Draft with several picks to strengthen their roster. They hold the 10th overall selection, which could be used to add a top-tier talent. They also have the 39th and 41st picks in the second round. These assets provide opportunities to address key weaknesses, particularly on the offensive line and defense.

Chicago traded away some later-round picks, including selections to the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and Cleveland Browns. However, they still have multiple late-round picks acquired from other teams. The front office has shown a commitment to building through the draft. The right selections could help the team become more competitive in the NFC North.

Key Players to Watch in 2025 for Chicago Bears

D’Andre Swift will play a major role in the Bears’ rushing attack. He finished the 2024 season with 959 yards and six touchdowns. His ability to create plays on the ground and as a receiver makes him a valuable asset. Swift also caught 42 passes for 386 yards last season, showing his versatility in both phases of the offense. His presence in the backfield adds another layer to the Bears’ offensive strategy, which could influence betting odds throughout the season.

Challenges and Expectations for the Chicago Bears season

The Chicago Bears face several challenges in the upcoming season. The offensive line must do a better job protecting Caleb Williams. Chicago allowed 68 sacks last year, a number that must decrease for the offense to be effective. The defense also needs to create more pressure and force turnovers. They finished 2024 with just eight interceptions and 36 total sacks.

The NFC North remains competitive with strong teams like the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. The Bears will need to show major improvements to compete for a playoff spot. Ending their six-year NFC North title drought will require consistency in all areas of the game.

The 2025 season will be a defining moment for the franchise. If the right pieces come together, the Bears could finally be on the right track.

