Struggling starting pitcher named ‘best fit’ for Chicago Cubs before trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs currently lead the NL Central with their 37-22 record. However, when the trade deadline rolls around, the Cubs will have an even greater chance to bolster their playoff push.

Chicago has taken the league by storm with their bats, as their 341 runs scored rank second to only the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, their pitching could use some work, as the Cubs’ 3.84 ERA ranks 14th in the league. Adding another top flight starting pitcher would make Chicago a much scarier threat over a potential playoff series.

There will be plenty of options available prior to the deadline. But Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins makes for the best Cubs trade target, argues Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“Among Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon, the Cubs have a perfectly OK starting rotation to take into a playoff series. Considering the lineups they could face in the NL playoffs — the Dodgers, Phillies, Mets and Diamondbacks, among others — OK might not be enough,” Passan writes. “And that’s not to say Alcántara would suddenly morph into a world-beater once he put on a Cubs uniform. He’s just the kind of guy on whom teams in need take a risk.”

Why Chicago Cubs-Miami Marlins match on trade

It’s fair to wonder what Alcantara’s value will be like at the deadline. The Marlins aren’t just going to give him away despite his struggles. At the same time, it’d be difficult to justify dealing away top flight talent in Alcantara’s current form.

Still, the Cubs are attempting to get back into the playoffs while the Marlins are focused on a rebuild. That alone makes them strong trade partners. But past conversations between both franchises make re-visiting trade talks even easier, Passan notes.

“The calculus here could change if Valdez or Gallen becomes available, but in terms of pitchers teams know will be available, Alcántara, even a slightly diminished version, is the best. With two more years of club control beyond this season, he slots nicely into the front of a rotation that lost Justin Steele to Tommy John surgery,” Passan notes. “And don’t forget: The Cubs had a deal in place for Jesús Luzardo before medicals scuttled it. The teams are very familiar with one another’s systems, and that always helps when trying to facilitate a trade.”

Shota Imanaga has developed into a true ace while Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon have reordered 3.08 and 3.76 ERAs respectively. Adding Alcantara – assuming he finds his form – gives the team a formidable rotation for any playoff opponent.

What Sandy Alcantara brings to the table

Alcantara missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The results upon his return in 2025 haven’t been the prettiest. Alcantara holds an 8.47 ERA and a 40/29 K/BB ratio over his 11 starts. However, the Cubs or any team acquiring the right-hander are banking on a bounce back with a change of scenery.

Alcantara’s past results paint a clear picture of that coming to fruition. In his last full season on the mound in 2023, Alcantara held a 4.14 ERA and a 151/48 K/BB ratio while leading the major leagues with three complete games. While a solid season, it was always going to be difficult to replicate his 2023 performance.

That year, the right-hander won Cy Young after pitching to a career-best 2.28 ERA with a career-high 207 strikeouts. It was the second time Alcantara was named an All-Star. Furthermore, over his entire eight-year MLB career, Alcantara has put up a 3.59 ERA and a 829/302 K/BB ratio.

The Cubs would be taking a bit of a gamble just based on the 2025 season. But Chicago is serious about their playoff pursuit. If the value is right, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Alcantara pitching on the North Side by season’s end.

