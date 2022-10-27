The Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns look to stay hot in the Sun Belt conference Football as they take on Southern Mississippi on Thursday night.

The ULL Ragin Cajuns head to Hattiesburg, Mississippi tonight to clash with Sun Belt Conference foe Southern Miss. Both teams are riding two game winnings streaks as Southern Miss downed Texas State last week 20-14 and ULL defeated Arkansas St. 38-18.

Let’s get into our betting preview for this key Sun Belt conference game on Thursday night.

ULL has gotten on track after a slow start and has covered 3 straight games including a 10 point outright road win over Marshall as a -10.5 point underdog. What has sparked this offensive turnaround for ULL has been the play of Fresno St. transfer Ben Woolridge at QB.

Since he has taken over at QB Woolridge has thrown 10 TD passes to only 1 INT and is no longer sharing snaps with former starter Chandler Fields. ULL also gets starting RB Chris Smith back tonight who has missed the last two games with injury. Smith has averaged over 6.1 yards per rush for his career at ULL.

Southern Miss has covered only one of their last 3 games and has turned the ball over 8 times during that span. Despite still winning some games, the offensive struggles have persisted since losing starting QB Ty Keyes in week 1.

I think that trend continues again tonight for Southern Miss, and I look for ULL to generate some turnovers against either backup QB for Southern Miss (Zach Wilcke or Jake Lang). The ULL defense is is tied for 3rd in the nation in INTs per game at 1.7, and also tied for fourth best turnover differential in the nation at +1.2 per game. Conversely, Southern Miss is ranked 128th out of 130 FBS teams in turnover differential at -1.5 per game.

Our play for this Sun Belt Showdown



I do see heavy public money coming in on the ULL spread of -1.5, which concerns me a little bit, but I still think Ben Woolridge can stay hot and lead ULL to a road win tonight like he did against Marshall two weeks ago. Ragin Cajuns on the money line tonight -115.

