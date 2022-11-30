A disappointing start to the season turned worse Wednesday night in Phoenix as Devin Booker torched the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls faced the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night and Suns Guard Devin Booker decided to put on a show against a struggling Bulls team.

Booker started off hot, scoring 25 points in the first half on 10-14 from the field, with the Suns leading at the half 64-43.

Things only got worse for Chicago, who allowed Booker to score 26(!) in the third quarter alone, with this dunk pushing him past the 50-point mark before the third quarter ended.

DEVIN BOOKER IS IN GO MODE RIGHT NOW 🔥 26 PTS in Q3 (10/11 FGM)

🔥 51 PTS (20/25 FGM) and counting Catch all the action on NBA Crunchtime

📲 https://t.co/l0hlhl5oOi pic.twitter.com/oYNT20pnm9 — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2022

That dunk put the proverbial nail in the coffin, with Booker not playing in the fourth. The Suns won 132-113 with Booker finishing with 51 points on 20-25 field goals, six made threes, and even tossed in four rebounds and six assists.

He even got a reaction from Kevin Durant:

20-25 is Fuckin ridiculous Devin Booker. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 1, 2022

For our Bulls, DeMar DeRozan led the way with 29 points and seven rebounds, and Zach LaVine finished with 21 points. No Bull finished with a positive plus/minus in this game. The Bulls are now 9-12 on the season and are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE