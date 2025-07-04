Surprising candidate named Chicago White Sox’s first half MVP

With the Chicago White Sox holding a 28-59 record, it’s hard to call anyone on the team a true MVP. However, the White Sox at least look ever so better than their 2024 disaster.

Chicago has relied on plenty of prospects to help usher in the new era. Players like Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth and Edgar Quero have all reached the major leagues. On Friday, Colson Montgomery got his MLB call. Overall, the White Sox are counting on their young players to build the foundation for what they’re hoping is a brighter future.

However, Chicago hasn’t been without veteran help. After plucking him from the Texas Rangers’ minor league system, Adrian Houser has been a diamond in the rough for the South Siders. In Bradford Doolittle of ESPN’s eyes, Houser is the White Sox’s first half MVP.

“Houser is our one first-half MVP who didn’t start the season with his team. But he has put up a 1.90 ERA over seven starts after being released by Texas in May,” Doolittle wrote. “In doing so, he has become someone who might generate interest at the trade deadline. In that way, he’s an avatar for what the White Sox’s modus operandi is at this point: talent accumulation, in every way you can do it.”

Adrian Houser’s run with Chicago White Sox

Houser opened his 2025 campaign by appearing in nine games at the Triple-A level, starting eight of them. The right-hander compiled a 5.03 ERA and a 37/15 K/BB ratio. Still, the White Sox decided to give Houser a chance and signed him to major league contract.

That gamble has paid off in spades for Chicago. Over seven starts with the team, Houser holds a 1.90 ERA and a 31/14 K/BB ratio. His most recent outing against the San Francisco Giants showed the righty’s true potential. Houser pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out five. The White Sox earned a rare 1-0 victory.

Houser leads the team in ERA among pitchers with at least 30 innings thrown. Furthermore, he has helped stabilize a pitching rotation waiting for the team’s best prospects to fully develop. But with the trade deadline looming, Houser’s best asset to the White Sox may be his tradability.

He has blown past any expectations Chicago had for him. On a one-year deal, the White Sox can now ship him to a contender in return for an intriguing prospect. If it all works out, maybe that prospect will be a key piece of the South Side’s eventual revival.

Other MVP options

Whoever ends up getting the White Sox’s All-Star nomination will likely be viewed as the true first half MVP. If it’s not Houser – which would be surprising since he didn’t start the year with the team – Chicago’s best options available are Shane Smith and Miguel Vargas.

Smith has struggled in his three outings, allowing five or more runs in each. However, over his first 16 games total in the the majors, he holds an impressive 3.86 ERA and a 74/35 K/BB ratio. He is leading the team in strikeouts and has fully solidified himself as part of the rotation in the present and future.

Vargas’ numbers on the surface don’t jump off the page, as he is hitting just .220 with 10 home runs, 34 RBI and four stolen bases. But his counting stats are already new career-highs, showing the infielder’s development. Furthermore, he went on a scorching pace during the month of May, hitting .263 with seven home runs and 17 RBI. Vargas will need to show a bit more consistency, but he’s staking his claim to remain apart of the long-term infield plans.

Whoever earns the All-Star nomination will be extremely telling. However, after the trade deadline, the White Sox are surely to look like a much different team.

The Chicago White Sox are calling up another exciting top five prospect Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE