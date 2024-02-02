Switching to a New Fantasy Provider: What to Look For

Fantasy sports are one of the primary identifiers of North American sports fans—and especially for NFL diehards. Across the pond, fans of the top sports (like soccer and cricket) are more likely to drift toward a management simulation, like Football Manager. But in cities like Chicago, locals are far more likely to be involved in a fantasy group… or five.

For decades, fantasy sports have been the subject of office colleague groups, major publications like CBS, and, in the last ten years in particular, a booming DFS market. Daily fantasy sports were popularized by brands like FanDuel, which remain at the forefront of the industry and even have bonus offers for use in fantasy sports. Not only has DFS driven new life into the fantasy landscape, but it’s even helped drive interest in non-fantasy betting markets.

That being said, it’s easy to get stuck in our ways when it comes to fantasy sports. We tend to stick to our tried-and-true fantasy crews without branching out. But if you’re looking to expand your horizons, we have a few suggestions. Keep reading for what to look for when joining a new fantasy provider.

Consider Whether DFS is Right for You

Above, we outlined the growing popularity of DFS—but is it right for you? If you’ve ever felt like the traditional fantasy season ran a bit too long and failed to fully capture your attention, then take a break with daily fantasy. Its immediacy is naturally thrilling—so long as you don’t mind doing a bit of research before setting your lineups. Similarly, if you’ve fallen off the fantasy wagon, DFS is a great way to jump back on thanks to its short-and-sweet setup.

Zero in on the Data

Bite-sized markets aside, the most important element of any fantasy league is its data provider. That’s why groups like CBS and Yahoo have taken such a close focus on fantasy and, more recently, DFS—they have access to scores of reliable data. Even if you aren’t planning on targeting a smaller or niche fantasy group, it’s still worth looking into where they get their data.

And on the Fees

Along with data research, you should also look into the fee system employed by your fantasy group. Some have started to charge for more than the standard league entry fee. Many platforms have also started to allow third-party advertisers to market their products. This isn’t a huge issue for many sports fans, but could become cumbersome if the app is flooded with ads.

