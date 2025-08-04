Tampa Bay Rays claim 31-year-old reliever from the White Sox: Report

The Chicago White Sox have been great to begin the second half, going 10-5 in the first 15 games, and taking series from the Tampa Bay Rays, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Los Angeles Angels. Led by shortstop Colson Montgomery, a home run-hitting machine, hitting seven in the White Sox’s 15-game stretch.

Although the White Sox were one of the hottest teams and had pieces to trade at the Trade Deadline to add to their young core, they failed to have the big deadline fans thought they would have. They did make some moves after the deadline by finding a couple of interesting arms on the waiver wire from the Milwaukee Brewers, who could turn into something.

In acquiring those arms, the White Sox parted ways with reliever Jesse Scholtens, who had been pitching in their minor league system for the past two seasons. Placed on waivers after getting designated for assignment, Scholtens luckily landed with a new team.

Former Chicago White Sox reliever Jesse Scholtens lands with a new team

The White Sox during the Trade Deadline primarily dealt with the Tampa Bay Rays, with whom they received infielder Tristian Gray and Adrian Houser from the White Sox. The White Sox also dealt with the Rays in May when they traded catcher Matt Thaiss to them for outfielder Dru Baker.

Well, the White Sox and Rays’ paths have crossed once again, as the White Sox announced that the Rays had claimed Scholtens off waivers from them.

“RHP Jesse Scholtens has been claimed by Tampa Bay off waivers.”

RHP Jesse Scholtens has been claimed by Tampa Bay off waivers. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 4, 2025

The White Sox let go of a career minor league pitcher

Scholtens, 31, was a former ninth-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres in 2016 and had spent most of his season down in the minors for the White Sox and hadn’t appeared in a big league game since 2023. In 10 games (eight starts), Scholten had a 1-1 record with a 5.25 ERA in 36.0 innings.

Knowing how the Rays operate and how well they can develop pitching, they might be able to unlock something with Scholtens, even at 31. This move could ultimately be another move that ends with a player finding success after leaving the White Sox.

