Chicago Bears pass rusher suffered injury, left practice on cart

The Chicago Bears are slowly adding to their list of injured players as training camp ramps up.

Per multiple reports, rookie defensive lineman Shemar Turner was out with an ankle injury, defensive back Zah Frazier was out for personal reasons, and Doug Kramer missed after suffering an injury at Saturday’s practice at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois.

A Chicago Bears pass rusher suffered an injury

On Monday, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon exited practice early, per Chris Emma of 670 The Score.

“Newly signed Bears defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon left practice on a cart alongside head athletic trainer Andre Tucker,” Emma posted on X.

The Bears signed Kpassagnon on Tuesday.

Kpassagnon, 31, has appeared in 104 games and started in 34. The six-foot-seven, 289-pound athlete from Villanova has recorded 141 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. He has familiarity with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme when the two worked together as members of the New Orleans Saints.

Per Zack Pearson of Bear Report, Kpassagnon appeared to injure his hand/wrist.

It was immediately unclear how serious the injury was.

Offensive lineman Bill Murray also had an issue Monday with his right ankle.

The injuries don’t appear to be too serious, but they’re something to monitor as the pads come on this week.

Kpassagnon is expected to compete to have a key role in the defense in the upcoming season. The Bears need him to be a threat as a pass rusher.

In fortunate injury news, rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III returned to practice.

