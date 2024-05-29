Tarik Cohen’s quest to resurrect his NFL career will continue with the Jets.

In 2024, the New York Jets will continue to work on improving their offense and special teams. On Wednesday, the team signed Tarik Cohen, a running back and return specialist who is attempting to rebuild his career following a series of injuries. Cohen has not played a regular-season game since 2020.

The Jets have a big plan for Tarik Cohen

While Cohen didn’t get that second chance in Carolina, a new rule change in the NFL could give him one with the Jets.

Head coach Robert Saleh hinted at the Jets plans for Cohen and the kick return rule.

“Explosive playmaker. Starting to get back healthy,” Saleh said. “With the new kickoff rules, they’re going to touch the ball over 100 times per year. For a guy like him, he’s still young, we’re excited to have him.”

Tarik Cohen entered the league as a fourth-round pick in 2017. Over his first three NFL seasons, he was a productive gadget offensive player and valuable special teamer for the Chicago Bears. In 2020, however, he was struck on a fair catch, tearing his ACL, MCL, and breaking his tibial plateau.

After missing the remainder of 2020 and the whole 2021 season, he attempted to return in 2022 but suffered another catastrophic injury, this time a torn Achilles. Last August, he was cleared to play again.

He joined the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad in September and spent the season there, which featured a fresh but minor injury. Cohen inked a new deal with the Panthers in January, but was let go earlier this month.

Tarik Cohen, a 2018 All-Pro and Pro Bowl pick, rushed for 1,101 yards on 264 carries and five touchdowns across portions of four seasons with the Bears. Out of the backfield, he caught 209 passes for 1,575 yards and nine touchdowns.

Cohen’s returning talents piqued their interest, assuming he is fully healed. During his stint with the Bears, Cohen returned 30 kickoffs for 628 yards and 96 punts for 985 yards and one touchdown.

