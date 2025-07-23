Chicago Bears cut veteran following Day 1 of training camp

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears announced they were signing veteran cornerback Tre Flowers ahead of their first day of practice for training camp. On Wednesday, the Bears announced they were parting ways with a veteran cornerback following Wednesday’s practice at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Per a post on X by the Bears, the team released cornerback Tarvarius Moore.

Chicago extended Moore’s contract in March. He’s appeared in 72 games and started in 13 games. The San Francisco 49ers selected the Southern Miss standout in the third round of the 2018 draft. He played with the 49ers through 2022 before spending time with the Green Bay Packers in 2023.

DB Tarvarius Moore has been released. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) July 23, 2025

Tarvarius Moore played 11 games for the Chicago Bears

Moore appeared in 11 games for the Bears in 2024. He was used primarily as a special teams player for Chicago and made seven tackles for the unit last season.

Moore, 28, has recorded 115 tackles, one tackle for loss, six passes defensed, and two forced fumbles in his career. He had a notable moment in Super Bowl LIV when he picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Following the release of Moore, the Bears have eight cornerbacks on the 91-man roster: Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Zah Frazier, Josh Blackwell, Nahshon Wright, Nick McCloud, Shaun Wade, and Flowers.

