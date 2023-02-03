Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were popping up this week

The Chicago Bears will be in the market for just about every position this offseason. They’ll have plenty of cash and picks to make big moves in free agency in the draft. Following a report, and a significant miscommunication, the Bears were urged to sell the farm for another number two wide receiver. Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were all over social media.

Paul Dehner Jr. wrote in The Athletic about offseason options for the Cincinnati Bengals. Dehner suggested the Bengals could trade Higgins to a team in the first round like other teams have done in recent years:

“Higgins is not a free agent. His contract dictates he reports and plays for the last year of his deal, worth $4 million, but conversations need to be had about a long-term contract. If the numbers are outrageous and it’s clear the two sides won’t see eye to eye, the Bengals could go the route taken by multiple teams in recent seasons and deal the receiver for a top draft pick and start the cycle over with a rookie receiver. A.J. Brown was dealt in Tennessee to Philadelphia for picks 18 and 101 last year. The first-round pick turned into receiver Treylon Burks. Minnesota traded Stefon Diggs to Buffalo for the No. 22 pick, which turned into Justin Jefferson. Both veteran receivers promptly were given large extensions by the acquiring teams. There are other examples, but you get the point.”

I don’t really get the hint for the Bears. But after a misrepresentation of Dehner’s piece by Dov Kleiman, for which Klieman later apologized, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, among others, promoted Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors on social media.

Hey @ChicagoBears Trade for Tee Higgins 🤝 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 3, 2023

Please. No. Bears.

This trade idea would be a disaster for a team that needs a number-one wide receiver. The Bears already gave up what really is a first-round for a number two wide receiver in Chase Claypool. While Higgins is a good number two option, he plays beta to Ja’Marr Chase.

The Bears would need to trade down significantly from the one pick to be in the territory where Brown and Diggs were traded in previous drafts. And those wide receivers are actual number-one options. There will be plenty of wide receiver talent in the first round that will be cheaper for several years on a rookie contract. If the Bears wanted Higgins, they shouldn’t have blown their wad of future cap cash and draft capital on Claypool.

