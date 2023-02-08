Rumors abound about the possibility of Tee Higgins being available via trade should the Bengals be unable to extend him.

Tee Higgins has been the picture of consistency, he’s good for about 74 receptions and just under 1,100 yards receiving and 7 TDs since he entered the league as a second-round draft pick from Clemson. The Cincinnati Bengals face a conundrum however, Joe Burrow will need to be extended soon as will Jamar Chase, the other monsters in the Bengals’ two-headed WR attack.

Peter King thinks the Bears should enter the Tee Higgins sweepstakes if the Bengals make him available for trade. This thought is an absolute no-brainer that should have the Bears possibly looking to trade for Tee Higgins after the trade back in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The best possible scenario for the Bears would be to trade back and then look to make a trade similar to the one the Eagles made for AJ Brown. Brown went for the #18th overall pick in the first round, as well as a third-round pick in 2022. That would seem to be fair value for both the Bears and the Bengals and it would also have the Bears using their available cap space in order to sign Higgins to a long-term deal. The market rate for Higgins would probably be in the neighborhood of $25-million per season, again, similar to the deal the Eagles gave Brown last year.

Tee Higgins should be the priority of the Bears if the Bengals are willing to trade him away. The free agent market for WRs is absolute trash and the likelihood that the Bears can find an impact WR in this year’s draft is also slim. Chase Claypool on the outside with Darnell Mooney in the slot would give the Bears a stronger receiving core and allow them to focus on the offensive line in the upcoming NFL draft.

