Chicago Bears cornerback appears to suffer devastating injury

The Chicago Bears had a dominant first half against the Buffalo Bills, but a meaningful injury will leave its mark with a few weeks to go before the regular season.

Caleb Williams and the Bears’ first team scored a touchdown on their first drive before stalling their second drive. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent led Chicago on three more touchdown drives.

With 1:42 remaining in the second quarter, cornerback Terell Smith went down in coverage of Bills wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson. He appeared to be in severe pain after suffering a non-contact injury.

Terell Smith goes down with a devastating injury, Caleb Williams and DJ Moore were heartbroken 💔 Something you never want to see, but unfortunately it’s apart of the game. Hope all is well. pic.twitter.com/wdh3SA1hM7 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) August 18, 2025

Chicago Bears CB Terell Smith was carted off the field

Per video from Nicholas Moreano of Marquee Sports Network, Smith was carted off the field.

Terell Smith is being taken off the field on the cart. pic.twitter.com/yKlDRvIMrl — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 18, 2025

Smith was having a strong showing at training camp this summer, and the 2023 fifth-round pick was pushing to have a larger role in the upcoming season under new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

It’s unclear how serious the injury is, but it looks like the type of injury that could threaten his season.

The Bears have dealt with several injuries at cornerback during training camp. Jaylon Johnson has missed practices with a leg injury, though the team is hopeful he can return to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Kyler Gordon is dealing with a knee issue.

Smith dealt with a groin issue during the Bears’ preseason game against the Miami Dolphins last week.

Smith has appeared in 26 games and started in six. He’s recorded 68 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one interception during his time in the league.

