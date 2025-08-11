Chicago Bears might have plotted a big trade with Dolphins this weekend

The Chicago Bears might have done a little window dressing this weekend with the Miami Dolphins.

The Bears and Dolphins had a physical and chippy joint practice on Friday before they played their preseason contest on Sunday at Soldier Field. Cornerback Terell Smith almost had a big moment Sunday when he jumped a pass from Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson and almost had himself a pick-six before dropping the ball.

The Chicago Bears might be prepping for a trade

Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Smith was the best player on the field on Friday, consistently being a “headache” for Wilson. He thinks Smith might be a trade target for the Dolphins after they lost Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

“It got me thinking a little bit,” Biggs wrote. “One of the hidden benefits of joint practices is that it gives each front office a clear look at the roster and depth chart of the team it’s working with that day. The Bears claimed nickel cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc off waivers from the New England Patriots after roster cutdown in 2016. LeBlanc had caught their eye during joint practices with the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

“LeBlanc was a solid depth player for the Bears and Philadelphia Eagles before injuries derailed him. Could the Dolphins be keeping close tabs on Smith? It would be a smart move, especially considering cornerback is an iffy position for them right now after offseason moves and injuries.”

The Bears have their own injury issues to worry about at cornerback during training camp, with Jaylon Johnson (leg), Kyle Gordon (knee) dealing with issues.

But Smith could be a player the Bears try and shop to the Dolphins before they make their final roster cuts. Hopefully by then, Chicago’s secondary will be a little healthier.

