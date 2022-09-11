Teven Jenkins started the game but didn’t last long.

Teven Jenkins barely got into the game before he was benched in favor of Lucas Patrick.

Jenkins missed a major early block but the fact that he got the hook so quickly is worrisome. The Bears overall have had pass protection issues early. Braxton Jones got destroyed on a bull rush from Nick Bosa.

Offensive line issues are going to be a huge problem for the Bears all year long if this opening game against the 49ers is any indication. Not that wasn’t expected given the turnover on the offensive line.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE