Teven Jenkins says Chicago Bears are refusing to negotiate with him right now

Teven Jenkins gave an interesting update on his relationship with the front office during training camp. During OTAs this spring, the fourth-year offensive guard said his representation had reached out to the Bears to start negotiations on a contract extension.

Jenkins’ camp heard crickets.

The Chicago Bears would save money by getting the deal done

As previously discussed on CCS, the Bears would save millions in cap space by extending Jenkins’ contract before the start of the 2024 season:

Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic spoke to two agents about Jenkins’ value. They suggest Jenkins could earn approximately $20 million per year if all goes well this season. His value this offseason is significantly less: Two agents, both granted anonymity for their assessment of Jenkins because he isn’t their client, said Jenkins could garner a contract in the $20 million per year range next year — if he plays well and stays healthy. Right now, a contract would still be in the teens (as far as millions per year), both said, because Jenkins has missed a lot of time.

The Bears don’t want to give a pay raise to an offensive lineman who has missed significant time due to injury. (The 2021 second-round pick has appeared in 31 games in his first three seasons.)

The Bears won’t deal with Teven Jenkins during the preseason

Jenkins spoke to the media on Monday. According to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, Jenkins said the Bears told him they wouldn’t negotiate with him during the preseason:

“Last I was told,” Jenkins said Monday, “I’ll have to wait until after the bye week to reconvene about it.”

General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus were hard on Jenkins during the regime’s first season in Chicago. Eberflus took a crack at Jenkins’ practice habits. They moved him from offensive tackle to offensive guard. In year three, Poles is playing hardball in his contract negotiations.

Jenkins wants to stay in Chicago

One would think that might prevent Jenkins from wanting to stay in Chicago. However, Jenkins says he wants to play for the Bears:

“I’ve made it vocal many times that I want to be here on the Chicago Bears,” Jenkins said, “and whatever I need to do, or how much I’ll need to pay forward to get it back on the back end, that’s the determination I have to keep.”

The Bears will have their bye in Week 7. Jenkins’ best chance to stay in Chicago is to be healthy until then.

