Teven Jenkins is a brawler in every sense of the word. There are few players that seem to thrive in the role of being the junkyard dog in a fight on every snap that Teven Jenkins seems to enjoy. He’s going to be one of the best in the game before too long.

Teven Jenkins has gone from the third-string right tackle to the starting right guard in a matter of a couple of weeks. During his first game starting against the Seahawks you could see the potential to be good, and now against the Browns you can see he’s getting better. He’s getting the technique to play guard down and this rep clearly shows that improvement already.

Another angle of the Teven Jenkins pancake. You can say its only preseason but that's the Browns starting DT. (video courtesy of @theqbschool) pic.twitter.com/GPgAnDeAnr — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 28, 2022

Teven Jenkins is tailor-made to be an offensive guard, not because he lacks skills or athleticism as an offensive tackle but because he’s a street fighter. At offensive guard going against those two gap offensive tackles, Jenkins’ mentality is ideal to win that war on every single rep.

This play was called back due to a Ryan Griffin holding penalty. But look at Teven Jenkins getting to the second level on the OZ run. love it pic.twitter.com/Ech8hApD97 — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 28, 2022

There’s something about the way he plays the game that fits perfectly into being that warrior in the trenches. Teven Jenkins is a natural brawler that seems to thrive on that fight and because he’s that type of guy it may not be long before he’s one of the better offensive guards in the NFL.

