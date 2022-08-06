Teven Jenkins is back at practice for the Chicago Bears but remained mum on his injury

Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins was rumored to be on the trade market according to multiple reports from different sources within the Bears media. But the Bears insisted that it was an injury that Jenkins was working through.

Now the reports have been totally flipped on their heads as Jenkins has returned from the undisclosed injury he has been dealing with, and immediately gets the chance to compete for a starting spot.

Jenkins estimates that he's at about '90%' full health and felt good during today's practice/didn't experience any discomfort. He said he should be at 100% in 'a couple days.' — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 6, 2022

Jenkins was at practice today in full pads but did not do anything in terms of team drills. Tomorrow he is expected to immediately jump in and compete along the offensive line.

When asked about his injury during the press conference, Jenkins declined to answer the specifics but did say he will be back out there on Sunday.

According to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, Jenkins will get thrown into the mix immediately at offensive tackle,

“He’s going to get thrown into the mix of this competition at the tackles,” Getsy said. “This is an open [competition] —right, left, whatever. We’re trying to find the best five. So when he gets back, he’s someone who’s super talented that should jump in there, and hopefully he takes advantage of the opportunities he’s going to get.”

When Jenkins is healthy he is a mad man out on the field that sets the tone for the entire offensive line. He plays with a chip on his shoulder and plays to the echo of the whistle. In his debut against the Vikings last year, he immediately made his presence known and what type of player he is:

Lester Wiltfong of WindyCityGridiron provided the video:

This is exactly the type of attitude that Ryan Poles mentioned he wants his offensive linemen to have. Teven Jenkins’ return is a much better development for the offensive line than anything else that could have transpired. Teven Jenkins is that that player that Poles spoke about, and regardless of what’s transpired through the first couple of weeks in training camp, Teven Jenkins is with the Chicago Bears and we should all be rooting for him.

The Bears need this type of talent on the offensive line regardless of any rumors or animosity that exists. The only question that still remains is this injury back related, or something new that cropped up that could be something to watch with the previous back injury issue.

