Teven Jenkins will start at right guard versus the Seahawks

Daniel Solesky
Teven Jenkins

Teven Jenkins shifted inside a week ago, that moved appeared to become permanent earlier this week as he lined up in practice all week at right guard.

Teven Jenkins has been practicing the last few days at right guard and as a result will start tonight against the Seahawks in that spot.

Jenkins played well at right tackle for the Bears in the first game of the pre-season.  Zach Schofield however struggled in his debut at right guard for the Bears.  That opened up the door for Jenkins to slide inside and take on the responsibility of shoring up what has been seen as the weakest position on the Bears’ offensive line since losing James Daniels.

Teven Jenkins is a mauler who is ready to step in and take on that role at right guard.  Teven Jenkins sliding inside to guard is reminiscent of Zack Martin who also slid inside after college.  If Jenkins can become as remotely good of an offensive guard as Martin the Bears will be okay.

Rounding out the starters tonight, Braxton Jones at left tackle, Cody Whitehair at left guard, Sam Mustipher at center and Larry Borom at right tackle.

