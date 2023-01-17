The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft.

Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.

The reason for so much excitement with this pick is because of the trade potential. The Bears don’t need a QB or at least it would not be worth it to draft another QB especially at number one. Therefore the Bears could expedite their rebuild with a team desperate for a good QB like Bryce Young where said desperate team would give up plenty of draft capital to secure the QB.

Dane Brugler has taken a guess at what may take place in the draft showing that the Bears will trade down with the Colts to the number 4 pick. In fact he states the picks the Bears would receive from the Colts. Pick number 1 for picks 4, 35 and a 2024 first round pick. While is seems light in comparison to what many expect, Brugler makes a solid point on why that is:

“For Bears fans screaming that the return in this trade scenario (this pick, No. 35 and a future first) isn’t enough, there would be added value in trading back with the Colts, as opposed to the Raiders (No. 7 overall), Panthers (No. 9 overall) or another team. The opportunity to stay within striking distance of the two “elite” defensive prospects in this draft should give the Colts a hypothetical advantage if the Bears have multiple offers to consider.”

It is a tough position to be in for Bears GM Ryan Poles but if it’s played right everyone can come out of this happy. Interesting enough Brugler states in his article that Colts GM Chris Ballard was a scout with Chicago and is very familiar with Poles as they were members of the Chiefs front office for four years.

The “elite”defensive prospect Brugler has the Bears taking at no. 4 is Jalen Carter. Elite is a fitting word for Carter as he was incredibly dominant alongside Jordan Davis for his first national title. He continued his dominance again this past season adding a second national title to his resume. A scouting report was recently done on Jalen Carter which goes more in depth on who he is as a player. Carter would be a great fit and a pivotal starting point to rebuilding Chicago’s defensive line.

We don’t know what will take place in April. For all we know the combine will change evaluations and pro days will make others look better than they actually are. As for now it may help to limit the expectation that the Bears will hold the number one pick for ransom and collect every draft pick imaginable.

