The Boston Red Sox are acquiring left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for prospects.

It finally happened the Chicago White Sox have dealt Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox for prospects: catcher Kyle Teel (Red Sox #3, MLB #25) outfielder Braden Montgomery (Red Sox #4) infielder Chase Meidroth (Red Sox #11) and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (Red Sox #14) per ESPN Jeff Passan.

The Boston Red Sox who were in the bidding for Blake Snell before losing out to the Los Angeles Dodgers as well as Max Fried who went to division rival New York Yankees finally got their man. In his first season as a starter Crochet had a solid season making all 32 of his starts and logging 146 innings with a record of 6-12 an ERA of 3.58 all while striking out 209 batters.

Now acquired by the Boston Red Sox Crochet will anchor the top of their rotation as their Ace while the rest of the rotation figures to be a mix of Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Bryan Bello, Lucas Giolito, as well as Garrett Whitlock.

The Boston Red Sox in my evaluation are getting a pitcher similar if not possibly better than Chris Sale. Crochet has all the earmarks of being like Sale, having an electric fastball, a wipeout slider, and a the ability to be a top of the rotation piece that could help the Red Sox’s win a World Series or at the very least make the playoffs.

For the Chicago White Sox they’re getting a pool of position players back in the deal which they desperately needed as well as wanted. Catcher Kyle Teel who is the centerpiece of the deal and who expected to debut in 2025 last year for Double-A and Triple-A combined played in 112 games had 123 hits, 23 doubles, 13 HRs, 78 RBI, and a slash line of .288/.386/.433 for an OPS of .819.



As for Montgomery he is still a ways away from making it into the Majors only being drafted just this year (2024). According to MLB.com Montgomery best two tools are his Power which he grades 60/80 and his Arm which is graded at 70/80 which would be considered elite. With the White Sox having a need in the outfield they may look to fast track Montgomery to the bigs.

As for Meidroth and Gonzalez the Chicago White Sox will have to see what they’ll be getting. Meidroth who is the more intriguing player and will most likely big with the White Sox out of spring training last year played in 122 games at Triple-A last season. In those 122 games Meidroth had 128 hits, 20 doubles, 3 triples, 7 HRs, 57 RBI, all while slashing .293/.437/.400 for an OPS of .837.

Now that the Chicago White Sox have traded away their most prized possession in Garrett Crochet all eyes now turn to Luis Robert Jr. His market is slowly heating up with the Reds taking the most interest in him. With this move made however, the Chicago White Sox offseason is virtual over. Minus singing a few more mid to low level free agents. Time will tell to see how good the White Sox made out in this trade, but at first glance I led say they did a decent job.



For now fans can have some hope that the White Sox won’t repeat or come anywhere close to what happened last season. It’s now on new manager Will Venable to teach these players the ropes of being quality big leaguers and hopefully lead them to success.

