The Chicago Bears aren’t impressing bettors

The Chicago Bears’ odds to win the Super Bowl weren’t great to start the 2022 offseason. The team offloaded a bunch of elite talent as the franchise reloads with a new general manager and head coach. As the preseason comes to a close, bettors are losing even more favor with the Bears.

Justin Fields faces an uphill battle in his second NFL season with no elite help at the Bears’ skilled or offensive linemen positions. Injuries have continued to decimate the team during training camp. Vegas is taking notice.

The Bears are now +10000 to win the Super Bowl this season, according to Action Network. The team’s odds fell considerably from where they opened.

The Chicago Bears opened at +6600 to win the Super Bowl @BetMGM… They are now +10000 and have the third-fewest bets to hoist the Lombardi Trophy 📉 pic.twitter.com/iM9LDxwbgY — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 23, 2022

The Chicago Bears’ preseason performance wasn’t enough

Bettors must not be impressed with the results coming from the Bears’ first two preseason games. The Bears have won both contests, but the starters haven’t dominated the first team units of the Kansas City Chiefs or Seattle Seahawks.

News from training camp hasn’t been great with the number of injuries the team has sustained. The Bears were already lacking NFL starting talent all over the roster before camp started. The moves general manager Ryan Poles has made so far this offseason and in the weeks leading up to the start of the season aren’t impressing bettors either.

(If the drop has been this precipitous, maybe Poles has made the team worse off this season?)

Many Bears fans are willing to make the jump that because former general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy are gone the team will automatically be better this season. It appears as if the nerds in Vegas aren’t taking that bait.

