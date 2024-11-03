The Chicago Cubs will be major players for Juan Soto once the bidding war opens, but they don’t need to worry if they lose out.

Juan Soto is set to be the most sought-after free agent this coming offseason and the Chicago Cubs almost certainly have to be in on trying to sign him. However, their chances are not the best with teams like the New York Yankees and New York Mets being the frontrunners at the current moment to land him. It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world though if the Chicago Cubs lost out on the Soto sweepstakes, because there’s more than enough talent available to choose from internally, on the free agency market, and through trades.

Internally

Right now, with the news that Cody Bellinger is opting into his deal and remaining a Chicago Cub, he will most likely get the majority of the reps in Right Field for next year. Last season in 2024, both Cody Bellinger (49) and Seiya Suzuki (72) took down the majority of the games in right field for the Chicago Cubs, with Mike Tauchman filling out the rest of the games (51) there. When they were not playing the field both Bellinger and Suzuki platooned at the DH spot combining to play 83 games there.

As Suzuki is limited in his defensive abilities having a career fielding percentage in Right Field of .983 (2667 innings) and is only able to make the routine plays, he’ll be the go-to DH option. Bellinger, who profiles better as a 1st baseman (.2481.1 innings career fielding percentage: .995%) more than an outfielder, isn’t any better posting a .987% (1378.1 innings) out in Right. The possibility of Bellinger platooning at 1st base with Michael Busch, who played 142 games at 1st in 2024, and having a .996 fielding percentage at the position could also happen with Bellinger being a better offensive player than Busch.

Free Agents

The pool of Free Agents on the market for Right Field is rather deep this year. The notable names on the market other than Juan Soto are Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernández. Both would be great fits in Chicago bringing much-needed pop to the lineup. The Chicago Cubs in 2024 were in the middle of the pack for homeruns 21/30 slugging 170 according to Alexander Patt of CubbiesCrib. Teoscar, who was an All-Star last season, was just short of the century mark in RBI (99), and slugged 33 homeruns with also slashing .272/.339/.501/.840 with an OPS+ of 137.

Hernández would also be a valuable asset to have if the Chicago Cubs make the playoffs having great numbers in both the Divisional and World Series. Hernández would also be an upgrade in Right Field posting in 60 games (436.1 innings) a perfect fielding percentage (1.000). Hernández who was on a 1-year $23.5M deal will certainly demand a pay raise as well as guaranteed security. I believe 4-years and anywhere between 125M-150M is what he’ll end up signing.

Anthony Santander, who was also an All-Star last season, would be another solid fit for the Chicago Cubs. Bringing more pop than Hernández, but adding the factor that he’s a switch hitter, Santander could be a cheaper, but higher reward type option. In his walk year Santander managed to play in 155 games where he had 140 hits (595 At-Bats), 25 Doubles, 2 Triples, 44 HRs, 102 RBI, 2 stolen bags (not being caught), and slashing .235/.308/.506/.814 for an OPS+ of 134.

Santander would also be an upgrade in Right Field as well, posting in 130 games last season (1119.1 innings) a fielding percentage of .993. In his final year with the Baltimore Orioles Santander made $11.7M and like Teoscar Hernández he will need a pay raise with security. He’ll most likely earn less than Hernández but being he’s now 30 a 5-year with possibly an option for a 6th is what he’ll get. Monetarily I foresee him getting between 110M-125M.

Trade

Kyle Tucker will most likely be the most under the radar trade that would happen this off season if I had to guess. Tucker who missed most of the 2024 season with a shin contusion only played in just 78 games. However, even though Tucker missed some many games he still was able to make the All-Star team with his line of .289/.408/.585/.993 for an OPS+ of 181.

The Chicago Cubs do indeed have the necessary capital both at the Major League level and in prospects to get a deal like this done. 2025 is set to be Kyle Tucker’s Walk year (barring any off-season extension) and when looking at the Astros Depth Chart Tucker is the only one listed for Right Field and with all the trades, they made over the years their prospect poll screams rebuild. As reported the Chicago Cubs will look to be players on the trade market with the names like Nico Hoerner being named.

Kyle Tucker is a super-star player and will demand a major-league quality player along with a top 10 prospect or two to acquire him. My proposal to the Astros is as follows:

The Chicago Cubs receive: Kyle Tucker OF

The Houston Astros receive: Nico Hoerner INF, Matt Shaw INF (Chicago Cubs #1 prospect), and Kevin Alcántara OF (Chicago Cubs #6 prospect)

The Chicago Cubs, who rank 8th for the best farm system in the MLB and having 6 MLB top 100 prospects the Chicago Cubs can afford to give some away. As Nico Hoerner is on the mend after undergoing surgery on his hand the competition at 2nd base would be between Matt Shaw and James Triantos, but with them being unproven and Kyler Tucker showing he’s a proven player I think parting with Shaw and allowing Triantos to get most of the reps wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.

Alcántara in this move would be going to a team in a rebuild mood in which he can just go and play every day and show what he’s able to do in the Major Leagues. Hoerner once healthy would be a valuable asset for the Astros to have with them needing someone to fill the hole left over at 3rd base with Alex Bregman becoming a free agent. As well as a reliable defensive player with a Gold Glove under his belt.

The 2024-2025 MLB off season will certainly be an entertaining one to say the least. Hopefully the Chicago Cubs will be at the center of all of it.

