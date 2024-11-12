Chicago Cubs top Prospect Matt Shaw could be a future Superstar for the team.

The Chicago Cubs begin this offseason looking to fill out and better their roster from last year to hopefully increase their chances of making the playoffs. Indications seem to show that the Cubs look to better their roster through trade rather than free agency, with sources indicating they’re out on big name free agents like Juan Soto.

Even though it may seem that the Cubs will not look to pursue a name like Soto and GM Jed Hoyer prefers to “add on the margins” as he puts it, the Chicago Cubs may be able to do that from within. With the recent news of 2nd basemen Nico Hoerner having surgery and his timetable for his return not yet known, the Cubs could look to fill his spot from within.

Chicago Cubs #1 prospect Matt Shaw could be the man to fill that vacancy. Shaw, who is just 23-years-old split his time between Double and Triple A last season. In 121 games, Shaw had 126 hits, 19 doubles, 4 triples, 21 HRs, 71 RBIs, 31 stolen bases (11 caught stealing), slashing .284/.379/.488/.867. Shaw who is primarily a shortstop (playing 24 total games there) also can play 3rd and 2nd as well.

With Gleyber Torres (28) being the best available 2nd basemen on the free agent market the Cubs are certainly not going to be pursuing him for the price he’ll be asking. Matt Shaw would be a perfect fit to come in and see what he can do at the Major League level, and his performance for Team USA is only helping his case.



In Team USA game over the Netherlands Shaw managed to go 4-5 with 7 RBIs also stealing 2 bases in their route against the Netherlands with a score of 12-2. With those numbers Matt Shaw went on to tie the Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. with driving in 7 runs in a game.

If there’s anything else the future appears to be bright for the Cubs with the way Matt Shaw is performing. Most likely to be the go to fill the need at 2nd base it will be very exciting to see what he can bring to the club.

