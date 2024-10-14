Nico Hoerner, who will turn 28 years old in May of next year, he has been a solid and foundationally piece of this Chicago Cubs roster for his entire career but could he on the move this offseason?

With the 2025 offseason fast approaching, the Chicago Cubs could be lighting the trade market a blaze once the floodgates open. In a recent article written in Bleacher Report by Joel Reuter, he writes of the potential players to be traded this upcoming offseason and Nico Hoerner was amongst those named.

Hoerner, who has 2y-$23.5M left on his deal (11.5M in 2025 and 12M in 2026) and plays a Gold Glove style defense (GG 2023) any team would love to chance to have a middle infielder of his quality. However, according to Reuter:

“The Cubs won’t trade him just to trade him, but if the right offer comes along that provides MLB-ready talent at another area of need, there is a real possibility he could be on the move.”

career player who slashes .278/.338/.381 for an OPS of .719 and an OPS+ of 101. Looking at that line Hoerner is considered an “average player”, by the standards of his stats. However, Nico Hoerner is just starting to find himself and enter what will be his “prime” playing years. Any team who would trade for Hoerner would be getting one of if not the most consistent player with even more untapped potential still to come. The reason for the potential reason why the Chicago Cubs could be moving on from Nico Hoerner, is the prospects who are knocking on the door behind him. In particular the names of Matt Shaw (Chicago Cubs #1 prospect/MLB #22) and James Triantos (Chicago Cubs #5 prospect/ MLB #55 ) were mentioned as possible replacements to Hoerner. Triantos himself has been subject of trade rumors as well to help improve other areas of need if the Chicago Cubs intend to trade from their prospect capital and not their major league roster. No matter who is going to be on their way out this offseason, the question is “what areas need to be filled if someone is traded?” The first area of need would be finding a “top-of-the-line” starter for the rotation. The Chicago Cubs have a plethora of names to choose from this offseason between the likes of Corbin Burnes , Max Fried, or Shane Bieber to name a few. The likely hood of the Chicago Cubs signing one of these players are high, given the talent on the roster, prospects ready to come up, and Chicago being a big market. However, other big market teams like the Dodgers and Yankees will be in on these names as well. Sandy Alcántara

Listed as the most likely player to be potentially moved this offseason, Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara is coming off Tommy John surgery and is still has 2y-$34.6M ($17.3M-per) left on his deal, with a club option for 2027 worth $21M ($2M buyout). The Marlins who are going back into, yet another rebuilding stage will certainly be looking to sell off assets such as Alcántara to bring in more prospects which the Chicago Cubs have plenty of.

Alcántara’s numbers, they wouldn’t jump off the screen, but they are respectable. A career record of 41-55 pitcher with an era of 3.32 and the 2022 Cy Young Award to his name, the Chicago Cubs would be getting one of the league’s most dominant starters. A hefty price will have to be paid in order to swing a star like Alcántara, but as stated above the Chicago Cubs have the prospect capital necessary along with MLB talent to swing that deal. If you look at

Another player listed on Reuters potential players to be moved was division rival Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams. In an article written by Micheal Brauner in Sports Illustrated he wrote saying:

“The math adds up in that if Chicago was able to have a more reliable closer, they would have won more ball games and potentially even made the playoffs.”

Héctor Neris who converted 17sv for the team before being released in August. Williams too would also cost the team a good bit in order to get him on the team, but if the mindset is “win now” then not price is too high. The Chicago Cubs lack a real-deal lockdown closer, and Devin Williams could fill that hole for them. The leader for the Cubs in saves this past season was

