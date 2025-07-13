The Chicago Cubs select an interesting player with the 17th pick

Tonight is the Major League Baseball Draft, and the Chicago Cubs hold the 17th pick, which they hope will change their future and add to the success they’re seeing.

The Cubs entered this draft needing pitching, which is the weakest part of their farm system, with not too many top arms outside Cade Horton, who is already in the big leagues. Instead of taking either a high school or a college arm to develop for the future, the Cubs selected an interesting player, which could signal a future move for the trade deadline.

The Chicago Cubs make an interesting choice with the 17th pick

The Cubs went the opposite direction from selecting a pitcher with their pick in their year’s draft, instead choosing to go with a college bat and selecting outfielder Ethan Conrad, a 21-year-old from Wake Forest University with the 17th pick. Conrad hails from Rhinebeck, New York, and also went to Marist College.

The #Cubs tonight selected OF Ethan Conrad of @WakeBaseball with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 #MLBDraft. pic.twitter.com/eA72JFCjCJ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 13, 2025

Conrad’s best grade, according to MLB.com, is his speed, at 55/80, with the rest grading at 50/80. In 21 games at Wake Forest, Conrad hit .372/.495/.744 for an OPS of 1.238. Conrad also managed to walk more than he struck out, walking 18 times and striking out 14 times in 78 at-bats (97 plate appearances).

In his career in college, Conrad is a 2x MAAC Rookie of the Week, 2024 MAAC All-Championship Team, 2024 All MAAC First Team, 2024 All-ECAC Team, 2024 MAAC Triples Single-Season Record, and made the 2023 All-MAAC Rookie Team.

The picking of Conrad could signal a future move down the road

The Cubs selecting Conrad at 17 could signal the end of the road for someone like Owen Caissie, who has been the subject of trade rumors. The Cubs need a top-of-the-line starter, and with Caissie swinging a hot bat and the Cubs selecting Conrad, that could signal that a trade is incoming.

Conrad has a long road ahead of him to prove that he’s not just an average player, but his journey all starts tonight with getting selected by the Cubs!

