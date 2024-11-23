As Nico Hoerner recovers from his off-season surgery, the Chicago Cubs should look into invest in Infielder Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers, 28, who is a former Gold Glover, was just recently non-tendered by the Colorado Rockies after yesterday’s non-tender deadline making him a free agent. Rodgers was projected to make around $5.5M in arbitration this year according to MLB Trade Rumors. The focus of some trade rumors per ESPN’s Jeff Passen the Rockies seemingly had no takers for someone who is only a 2nd baseman and who can occasionally play some shortstop. So, the team decided to part ways with Rodgers, who is slated to become an Unrestricted Free Agent after this season.

However, I believe that Rodgers is worth that much or at least somewhere in the ballpark of the $3.2M he earned last year according to Spotrac and the $5.5M he is projected to make. Rodgers is coming off a solid season in my opinion in which he played in 135 games (501 at-bats), 134 hits, 29 doubles, 1 triple, 13 HRs, 54 RBI, 31 BBs, 132 strikeouts for a slash line of .267/.314/.407 for an OPS and OPS+ of .721 and 94.

If you compared Rodgers numbers to a current player on the Chicago Cubs, they would almost be identical to those of Cody Bellinger, who played in 5 less games, had 5 more homers and had a line of .266/.325/.426 for an OPS and OPS+ of .751 and 111.

With current 2nd basemen Nico Hoerner on the shelf recovering from off-season surgery, and the subject to trade rumors as well, Rodgers could be a cheaper, but still reliable option over at 2nd if the Chicago Cubs did decide to move on from Hoerner. Being he’s only, 2-years removed from winning a Gold Glove, Rodgers would also provide experience at the position with having almost 6-years’ service time under his belt, instead of the Chicago Cubs having to rely on unproven prospects like Matt Shaw and James Triantos who could prove to be something, but that is yet to be seen.

Rodgers would also be a significant upgrade to back up a Dansby Swanson or a Nico Hoerner (if the Chicago Cubs did decide to keep him) than that of Luis Vázquez who is still unproven at the Major League level and utility man Miles Mastrobuoni who has lacked any type of offensive upside only being a .219 hitter with an OPS and OPS+ of .542 and 54 so far in parts of three big league seasons.

If you look at what Nico Hoerner is owed according to Baseball Reference, he is owed $11.5M for 2025 and $12M in 2026 for a total of $23.5M for those 2-years. As I said Rodgers is capable of the same level of production as Hoerner, having slightly more pop than Nico whereas Nico is more of a speed threat and has a 12-point higher career batting average (.278) compared to Rodgers (.266). Both as well spot an almost identical fielding percentage at 2nd base with Hoerner having the very and I mean very slight advantage (.987) over Rodgers (.986).

I believe to sway a player of Brendan Rodgers caliber to come play for a team like the Chicago Cubs would be easy. The Cubs are a big market who are capable of spending money and even though it may not seem like it at the moment, but there are a good number of pieces currently on the roster capable of making a playoff run if they can stay healthy. If the Cubs could add a player like Rodgers those chances in my opinion would greatly increase.

Being that Rodgers is 28 and put up the numbers he did last year, I believe the Chicago Cubs would be buying low on Rodgers now but would be getting a player capable of being one of the top 2nd basemen in the NL or possibly the MLB. I think a deal worth $22M over 4-years, with two team options for $7M each and a buyout of $1M which totals out to 6-years $36M.

