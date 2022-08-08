Attracting high-rollers and VIPs is no easy feat which is why these resorts are equally often the most famous casinos in the world. Contrary to what you might expect, these casinos are not all concentrated in Las Vegas or Macau. You’d find them in Africa, Singapore as well as Canada.

The gambling experience offered at these world casino centers is one-of-a-kind. Regardless of if you’re there to win real money or just dropping in for the thrills, the experience would doubtless keep you intrigued for a long time.

Bellagio (Las Vegas, USA)

Bellagio, located in Las Vegas, USA, deserves a feature on our list of famous casinos in the world with its awesome number of side attractions. Players could choose to play from any of the 2000+ different slots available. The jackpots featured are nation-high and go up to $2 million in available cash prizes.

Players would typically find other non-slots games such as Baccarat and Pai Gow Poker. Bellagio has been featured in some blockbuster Hollywood movies. Ocean 11 comes readily to mind.

The Las Vegas casino grosses an estimate of over $400 million yearly, and that’s just aside from being a relatively well-known casino with roulette in California and the United States in general. It is more than enough to get you answers to why land-based gambling houses remain crowded despite growing competition from online casinos. A resort with a lake, exotic cafés, and world-class boutiques surrounds the casino.

Venetian Casino (Macau, China)

If you’ve ever glanced down while flying over Macau, you might’ve wondered, ‘Heck, what’s the deal with all the lighting.’ As it is, Macau has some of the largest gambling houses worldwide.

With a staggering 10.5million square feet of luxurious quarters and relaxation grounds, it’s easy to see why the Venetian Macau Casino attracts VIPs and high-spenders. Of this, however, the casino boasts no more than 550,000 square feet with over 3,400 slot machines and a bit over 900 dedicated table casino games, including roulette and poker tables. It’s easily one of China’s biggest and best casinos, not just in the city.

Considering that the Chinese have an especial attraction towards Baccarat and Roulette tables, the facts of the casino’s preference for those titles needn’t be all that surprising.

Tusk Rio Casino (Klerksdorp, South Africa)

Contrary to what you might expect, not all the most world famous casinos are in some popular gambling cities. Tusk Rio began operations in 2002 and has over 250,000square feet. Unlike others on our list, the number of slot machines is low, with only about 274 available.

At Tusk Rio, players only get to play at 12 tables, but all games are remarkably on par with those at Las Vegas Strip. Tusk Rio affords you round-the-clock gambling service and great payout opportunities.

Caesars Windsor Hotel and Casino (Ontario, Canada)

Caesars Windsor was licensed by the Ontario state government in the ’90s and has since commenced operations. It’s managed and run by Caesars Windsor Entertainment.

This world famous casino extends over 100,000 square feet. With over 2,200 slot casino games and poker rooms featured, it’s unlikely you wouldn’t find a game that strikes your fancy. The casino’s custom Total Touch feature offers patrons shots at getting their favorite drinks with a simple button touch. Your preferences get logged onto the local database, and your previous orders would pop up as suggestions the next time you patronize the casino.

However, aside from slots, you’d also find about 80 tables featuring Baccarat, Pai gow poker, and Spanish 21, among others. All thanks to upward revisions by the casino authority, players can now bet up to $50,000 on craps and $15,000 on Pai Poker.

Marina Bay Sands (Singapore)

Marina Bay Sands commenced operations in 2010 and has since expanded to host a world-class international conference center, a five-star world acclaimed hotel, exotic pavilions, and the largest atrium-dedicated physical casino in the world.

As Singapore is a country so compact it’s smaller than Texas, it needn’t be all that surprising that the Marina Bay resort is one of the more notable landmarks in the country. While it may not be immediately obvious if you are on the same ground level as the outer entrance, an aerial view would instantly reveal the towers aligned by the resort.

While it’s far from being the largest casino in Singapore, it depends on the technology the most. Patrons can select from over 1500 slot machines and about 650 dedicated gambling tables.

The casino operates round-the-clock with no entry costs for tourists. Locals, however, are expected to pay $100 to gain access.

Ameristar Casino Hotel East (Chicago, USA)

Located in Indiana, Ameristar boasts a staggering 58,000 square feet and is home to about 2000 slot machines. The costs to play on these machines ranges from some cents to a few hundred dollars. Patrons could also decide to play at any of the dedicated 72 gambling games on the ground.

Flanking the casino on one side is a recently renovated resort with over 250 rooms. Players have round-the-clock access to the casino and the five restaurants around it.

Each restaurant is nested with the others under a grand pavilion by the dock. Should you choose, you can always have your fill of deli sandwiches and seafood anytime from the eateries. The casino management plans to introduce about 90 high-limit slots with about 14 dedicated gaming tables.

Conclusion

If you fancy a shot at a top-of-the-line gambling experience, you’d probably want to check out some of the featured casinos on our list. With their reputations on the line, they would only be expected to keep up with the best industry practices and give you a good bang for your money.

Nonetheless, remember to set a budget before playing. It’s not unusual to lose all your money on a single gaming round. That said, make logical choices and gamble responsibly.

