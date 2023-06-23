Are you an avid NFL fan? Better still, are you an NFL fan who loves taking the odd punt or two? There are many NFL fans that tick this box, and with good reason. It’s one of the most electrifying leagues in the USA, and throughout each season, there are a ton of great games to wager on. As a result of these factors, there are thousands of punters looking for NFL betting tips on a regular basis.

While accessing tips is beneficial to a certain point, you need to know how to identify the best choices yourself, which is where this three-step checklist comes in.

Are the Odds in Line With Your Perceived Probability?

Regardless of what sport you’re betting on, the odds must be worth it. All too often, NFL punters get wrapped up in the price alone without thinking about things a little deeper. As an example, let’s say you find a moneyline market that shows odds of +100. This indicates an implied probability of 50%.

However, after further analysis, you determine that this market should have a higher implied probability, at which point you can be confident in the odds provided and ultimately pull the trigger.

Are You Getting the Best Deal Available?

The second step of this checklist relates to the odds in terms of their competitiveness. Instead of justifying the bet in terms of your implied probability, you should shop around to see whether you’re getting the best deal. Assuming you have a basic understanding of how betting odds work, you can check out the following example using three online sportsbooks.

Let’s assume you find a moneyline market you wish to back. You discover that Sportsbook A has a price of +100, Sportsbook B has a price of +150, and Sportsbook C is offering +200.

Of course, you should wager with Sportsbook C as this provider gives you a chance to gain the best return from your bet.

Can You Apply a Bonus to Boost the Value Even Further?

If both of the previous two steps have been followed, there is one final step that can boost your wagers in spectacular fashion. As you may be aware, online sportsbooks regularly hand out bonuses to keep members engaged. As an NFL punter, you should seek out these bonuses to see whether they can be applied to your desired wagers.

They come in various shapes and sizes, but prime examples include bonuses like price boosts, free bets, and insurance incentives. If these are available and applicable to your desired bet, you should take advantage of them.

Your Final Task

Once you’ve followed this checklist, your final task is to place a wager and wait for the result. Assuming you’ve followed this checklist correctly, you will achieve three things, regardless of the outcome.

Firstly, you’ll have an “undervalued” selection. Secondly, you’ll have set yourself up for the best possible payout. Lastly, you’ll have reduced your risk and/or boosted the value of the bet through the use of promotions.

