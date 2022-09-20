If the Chicago White Sox want to make the postseason, this a big week ahead for them

The Chicago White Sox are finally stringing wins together at just the right time. As of September 19th the White Sox find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture but within striking distance. The White Sox have a very legitimate chance to win the AL central and sneak into the playoffs, they are just three and a half games back of the 1st place Cleveland Guardians.

How the White Sox are doing it

In their last 10 games the Sox are 7-3 and they have won 5 out of their last 6 series. One of those series wins being against the Minnesota Twins whom are right on the heels of the Sox in the central. The White Sox also recently took a three game set from the Mariners on the road which was huge being that the Mariners hold the 1st wild card spot.

The White Sox also flexed their muscles in a makeup game against the Guardians swatting five homers showing them they mean business. Everything seems to be clicking at just the right time for the Sox. The stars are also shining bright on the southside. This little run the White Sox have put together has been fueled by performance from their stars. Dylan Cease, AL Cy Young candidate, practically no hit the Twins by taking a no hit bid into the 9th.

Eloy Jimenez has been electric as well. In the past 15 games Jimenez is hitting .357 with 6 bombs and an absurd .750 slugging percentage. The White Sox will continue to need all hands on deck as the season comes to a close and postseason tickets are being punched. Acting interim manager Miguel Cairo Echoed this message to the team after a game at home,

Are you in or are you out? If you’re out, let me know. If you’re in, let’s go for it.

The Road ahead

The Sox are in an intriguing position. They sit just three and a half games back of the Cleveland Guardians whom the White Sox play next kicking off a three game set at home on Tuesday night. This is the biggest and most important series of the year for the Sox and it is vital that they find a win to win this series at all costs. If the White Sox manage to take this series from the Guardians the road ahead is not much easier. After Cleveland the White Sox finish off their season series with the Tigers with a three game set then they play the Twins six more times and the Padres for three. If the White Sox aren’t careful they can find themselves at the end of the season sitting in third place on the outside looking in. However, the Sox have been heating up just at the right time, the offense is exploding and the pitching has been lights out, if they keep this up the Sox will clinch a postseason birth for the third season in a row, a feat the franchise has never accomplished.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE