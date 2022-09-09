The Chicago Bears had a lot of talent on their roster

The Chicago Bears have said goodbye to some talented players in recent years. The 2022 Bears team is getting ready to start the season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, with many new faces on the roster. By late August, the Bears shed all but 22 of Ryan Pace’s squad.

The team is looking to rebuild. General manager Ryan Poles has suggested this process is a remodel over a rebuild. Some players he cut or traded will succeed on their new team. It’s a trend the Bears will see in an eye-opening way this season.

Per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, the Bears had a jarring six former players become captains on another NFL team. It makes one wonder what would have happened had they stayed with the Bears.

Former Bears who are captains elsewhere:

Mitch Trubisky (Pittsburgh)

Josh Woods (Detroit)

Charles Leno Jr. (Washington)

Tress Way (Washington)

Adrian Amos (Green Bay)

Khalil Mack (LA Chargers) — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 9, 2022

Yikes, that’s a lot.

How these former Chicago Bears are doing with their new team

Mitch Trubisky (Bears 2017-2020) sat behind Josh Allen in Buffalo last season. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. He’s impressed his teammates and staved off competition from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Josh Woods (Bears 2019-2021) was waived off the Bears practice squad in September 2021. He played in 12 games for the Detroit Lions last season. He’s been taking on more responsibility for the Lions since joining last season.

Charles Leno Jr. (Bears 2014-2020) has been an impressive left tackle for the Commanders. Pro Football Focus had him as the 12th-best offensive tackle in 2021.

Tress Way (Bears 2013-2014) went to the Pro Bowl in 2019. He also made the 2019 second-team All-Pro team. He is one of the core veterans of the Washington Commanders.

Adrian Amos (Bears 2015-2018) has been productive with the Green Bay Packers since leaving Chicago. Amos had two interceptions and 93 combined tackles for the Packers in 2021. A year he was also a captain on the team.

Khalil Mack (Bears 2018-2021) was a crafty veteran who brought leadership skills to the Chicago Bears. Joey Bosa has made the most of Mack’s experience since Mack joined the team. The Chargers rely on him to be a “quiet leader” on the defense.

