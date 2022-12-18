The Chicago Bears missed opportunities against the Eagles

The Chicago Bears weren’t expected to beat the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. The Eagles came into their Week 15 matchup with the best record in the NFC. However, the game gave the Bears an opportunity to measure how far away they are from competing in the NFC. We found out there’s a severe talent gap at most positions. The Bears were severely undermanned for this contest.

One position the Bears aren’t far away at is quarterback. Many Bears fans have compared Justin Fields, and Jalen Hurts this season. There’s an idea floating that the Eagles are a blueprint for what the Bears should build in the next offseason or two.

Fields didn’t make the mistakes Hurts did with his arm and made better plays with his feet. He continued to play decent football. Although Fields missed short throws he should have made. An early miss on fourth down and two was his fault as he threw behind Dante Pettis. Fields needs to learn to make those throws if he wants to take the next step as a passer in the NFL.

Hurts hit receivers who made great catches. Here’s an example of DeVonta Smith making a catch no one on the field for the Bears Sunday can make.

Jalen Hurts was off early but he has made some great throws to AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith Jalen has 174 passing yards now pic.twitter.com/ngGtMVYNF9 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 18, 2022

The Bears’ wide receivers weren’t anywhere close to what Hurts could toss to. The talent level is the Bears’ most significant problem, but Fields played better than Hurts Sunday. Hurts had two bad interceptions in the first half.

Here are three studs and duds from the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Eagles.

Studs

Kyler Gordon

Gordon had been out for the Chicago Bears since he sustained a concussion in their Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He played most of the season before that point, looking confused as if he had a concussion. Gordon seemed much improved as the Bears came off their bye. He intercepted Hurts in the first quarter. That makes two picks on the year for the Bears’ rookie.

David Montgomery

David Montgomery needs to show his best stuff over the next few weeks. He’s up for a new contract after the season, and he’ll have Khalil Herbert gunning for his spot when he returns from the injured reserve soon. Montgomery played well for the Chicago Bears’ shorthanded offense. He was used effectively in the running and passing game. He finished with 53 yards rushing and 38 yards receiving. Montgomery found the endzone twice against an elite Eagles defense.

Chicago Bears defense

The Bears gave up 25 points, but it wasn’t entirely their fault. The offense didn’t give them much help during the game. The Eagles came into the game scoring 40, 35, and 42 points, respectively. The Bears’ defense created three turnovers on the day. They also forced a turnover on downs.

The Bears’ offense scored on one drive of the three turnovers and a fourth down stop. The Bears had four offensive drives that they ran four or fewer plays. Considering the defense was asked to stop one of the best offenses in the NFL while being on the field for 70+ snaps, the unit held up very strongly.

Duds

Alex Leatherwood (Chicago Bears offensive line)

Leatherwood had a great game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. The Packers’ pass rush hasn’t been good since their best pass rusher, Rashan Gary, was sidelined for the season with an ACL injury. He and the Bears’ offensive line were taking on the NFL’s best pass rush against the Eagles. They failed miserably. Leatherwood didn’t help Cole Kmet on Haasan Reddick, leading to a strip sack.

Leatherwood, who’s be rotated into the lineup with Riley Reiff at right tackle, might not be as familiar with who to help with pass protection. He didn’t do well with Reddick on one-on-one blocks, as he gave up his own sack. Fortunately for the Bears, one of his missed assignments led to a long Fields scramble on a drive that Montgomery would punch in a touchdown later.

The Bears’ offensive line was atrocious Sunday. Cody Whitehair looked awful at guard. They gave up five sacks by halftime.

Chicago Bears Injuries

The Chicago Bears came into their Week 15 contest pretty beat up. The Bears were without their two best wide receivers. Starting right tackle Larry Borom was ruled out before the game. The Bears would lose wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and offensive guard Teven Jenkins in the first half. Linebacker Jack Sanborn, who has been an awesome replacement for Roquan Smith, was injured in the second half. The Bears can’t stay healthy, and that’s not helping them in the win column.

Cairo Santos

For whatever reason, the Eagles coming into Chicago brings out the worst in Bears kickers. Cairo Santos didn’t have a “double doink” moment, but he missed an extra point and had a controversial moment of his own. On a fourth down at the Bears’ 26-yard line, Fox television cameras appeared to show Santos declining to kick a field goal. The Bears would take a five-yard penalty to punt from the 31. If the wind is an issue, Santos might not fit in as a Chicago kicker.

Good shot from FOX showed Cairo Santos testing the wind and then immediately signaling to the coaches that he didn't feel good about the 49-yard FG attempt. #Bears punted instead. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 18, 2022

