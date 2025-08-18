The Chicago Bears absolutely dominated the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s week two preseason game. There were so many positive moments throughout the game. From Ben Johnson’s great playcalling to many players dominating, the Bears put on a show at Soldier Field on Sunday night.

In particular, the Bears’ offense absolutely exploded. Chicago had a total of 528 yards during Sunday’s mauling. Even though Buffalo had a handful of key starters out, this was still a very impressive win.

Chicago’s backups on offense played very well. Tyson Bagent had a much improved showing compared to last week. Wide receiver Tyler Scott had a very impressive showing with a great touchdown catch following a crucial mistake on special teams.

However, the biggest highlight was how well Caleb Williams and the starters played.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears starters put on first quarter show

Majority of the Bears starters on offense started Sunday’s game, including quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams and the starting offense exploded in the opening drive of the game. Williams was sharp and very accurate.

Williams delivered strikes to both Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet. It was really nice to see both tight ends get involved in the offense early. Hopefully, that continues when the regular season begins.

That’s a strike from Caleb Williams Watch on FOX

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/6MwDjCUW90 — NFL (@NFL) August 18, 2025

Williams led the offense to a 93 yard touchdown drive to open the game. The second-year QB delivered a 36 yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus. The former Washington Commander has had a great training camp and continues to prove he will be a reliable target in Ben Johnson’s offense.

Bears cap a 93-yard opening drive with a Caleb Williams touchdown to Olamide Zaccheaus! Watch on FOX

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/iX3Fnrz83q — NFL (@NFL) August 18, 2025

Williams finished his preseason debut with six completions, 107 yards, and a touchdown pass.

A newly signed running back impressed during Sunday’s win

Chicago signed former Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown last week. The former 2022 seventh-round pick turned many heads during the game.

Brown has yet to play in an NFL regular season game, but he has a chance to make that happen with how well he played against Buffalo.

Brown got plenty of carries due to Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift not playing. Brown had 16 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. Ian Wheeler also deserves a shoutout with how well he played. Wheeler ran for two touchdowns on 19 carries for 80 yards.

The #Bears just signed Brittain Brown last week, but he's been impressive all evening. Currently has 16 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. 4.6 yards per carry. He's executing at a high level for a guy who's new to the offense. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 18, 2025

Luther Burden showed the Chicago Bears exactly the type of player he is

For the second week in a row, Luther Burden had a great showing in two different ways. The second-round rookie had three receptions for 49 yards, with his longest reception being 22 yards. Burden’s ability to get plenty of yards after the catch was really impressive.

Burden showed for the second week in a row that he can be a very dangerous player in the league.

We drafted Luther Burden III for his ability to gain yards after the catch and boy can you see it on display here pic.twitter.com/VFROYRUwEK — Ficky (@itsfickybaby) August 18, 2025

Burden’s run blocking might have been even more impressive. The effort that the rookie showed on two touchdown runs deserves a huge shoutout. Burden made two excellent blocks in the redzone that led to two touchdowns, just like the block he made during last week’s game against Miami.

For a guy whose commitment/desire was questioned at draft time, Luther Burden did the dirty work on this TD. His block BURIED the safety and caved in the whole right side of the line. pic.twitter.com/4voPkk99iJ — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) August 18, 2025

