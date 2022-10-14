Abe Gibron served as head coach of the Chicago Bears for only three years, but they’re ones many Bears fans would like to forget

A half-century ago, the hiring of Abe Gibron as Chicago Bears head coach brought with it the promise of a better future that never materialized in his three years at the helm.

Compiling a forgettable record of 11-30-1 during that time, Gibron was seemingly known more for his ample girth than for his coaching prowess. Until the five-year stretch with Marc Trestman and John Fox running things, every Bears head coach since Gibron had managed to at least reach the postseason.

During his short run as Bears head coach. Gibron was never afraid to voice an opinion on the sidelines. That included throwing profanity-laden darts at officials and even offering hostile gestures toward opposing fans.

Abe Gibron Moves Up the Coaching Ladder

As a player, Gibron saw action in both the AAFC and NFL from 1949 to 1959, the last two seasons coming in a Bears uniform. After that, he entered the coaching ranks, serving as an assistant for the Washington Redskins for five seasons before joining the 1965 staff of George Halas.

In his first season as an assistant, the Bears ran off nine wins in their final 11 games. That surge proved to be a mirage and evolved into mediocrity and futility over the next six seasons, epitomized by the Bears’ 1-13 campaign in 1969.

Gibron’s head coaching career began in a similar fashion, with an 0-3-1 record to start the 1972 season. That was followed by three straight wins, marking his high-water mark as Bears head coach.

From that point, an 8-27 record the rest of the way greased the skids for the Bears’ dismissal of Gibron after the 1974 campaign. In 1975, the WFL’s re-christened Chicago Wind folded though not before inexplicably making Gibron part of their marketing strategy.

#OTD in 1975 former Bears coach and player Abe Gibron led the Chicago Winds to the only win in their brief WFL existence. https://t.co/2JfhZr0qfM pic.twitter.com/L1r3v96WT3 — SportsPaper (@SportsPaperInfo) August 16, 2020

Gibron would then spend his final nine seasons in the NFL as an assistant under John McKay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a stretch that began with 26 straight losses.

In Search of Offense

Recalling the Gibron era with the Bears brings with it memories of quarterback Bobby Douglass rushing for 968 yards in 1972. Douglass’s running skills far outweighed his passing talents but were a necessity, given the dearth of offensive talent on the team’s roster.

Gibron clearly needed a better signal-caller but ended up using Gary Huff as another option during those last two seasons. One clear indication that the Bears’ 1974 offense was weak was that the team averaged just 10.9 points per game and scored in single digits six times.

Bears coach Abe Gibron once said of Douglass "He could throw a ball right through a barn door, if only he could hit a barn door." pic.twitter.com/ypmKMZPYgt — Cards That Never Were (CTNW) (@cardsthatnever) March 31, 2022

Gibron died in 1997, one day after his 72nd birthday, so he wasn’t around to offer colorful assessments of the respective Trestman and Fox eras. Of course, that absence may have spared him from hearing longtime fans recall his own days on the Bear sidelines.

The Bottom Line

Directing all of the blame toward Gibron for his disastrous three-year run as Bears head coach is actually unfair, given the state of the franchise at the time. After their impressive finish to the 1965 campaign, the Bears wouldn’t have another winning season until they reached the playoffs in Jack Pardee’s final year in 1977.

A toxic mess of terrible drafting, tight-fisted ownership and a refusal to look for a head coach beyond the Bears’ sidelines served as key culprits for that regrettable descent.

That’s why Abe Gibron’s woes from 50 years ago offer some perspective on how to assess the 2022 Bears. There’s arguably more talent now, even though the ultimate litmus test for Matt Eberflus will also come down to his won-loss record.

