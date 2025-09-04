Chicago Bears reportedly have a ‘ticking time bomb’ in front office

Outside of Halas Hall, all looks relatively cohesive after the Chicago Bears extended the contract of general manager Ryan Poles. The Bears are making sure his contract runs concurrently with new head coach Ben Johnson.

However, a quote from NFL insider Ben Standig’s substack is turning heads. He quoted an agent who thinks Chicago has a “ticking time bomb” in the C-suite.

“The Bears are a ticking time bomb,” the agent said. “The coaching hire was a home run, but perhaps that masks flaws. But there is an ego trip in the building and not everyone in the front office is on the same page.”

The Chicago Bears front office was questioned

The agent wasn’t alone in his feelings about the Bears. Two agents claimed that Chicago has the most unstable franchise in the league.

It’s unclear who the unnamed source believes has the ego trip. After all, things look peaceful between CEO Kevin Warren and Poles after the former gave the latter an extension.

The Bears have an interesting dynamic with Poles and assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. Cunningham has been a hot name to become a general manager in recent offseasons.

Before Johnson was hired, the Bears front office looked extremely incompetent and out of sorts, as Warren made confusing comments about the coaching search would take place.

If Johnson succeeds this season, and if the Bears find a home to build the stadium, maybe the front office will gain the trust of agents around the league.

