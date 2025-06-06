Detroit Tigers pitcher gloats about Chicago Cubs 3B coach’s mistake

The Detroit Tigers took advantage of several Chicago Cubs mistakes to earn a 3-1 win in front of 40,132 fans at Comerica Park on Friday night. The Cubs out-hit the Tigers 9-8, but could not bring enough runners home in a contest between two teams at the top of their respective leagues.

Cubs third base coach Quintin Berry made an unfortunate mistake in the fifth inning. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong led off the inning with a single. Shortstop Dansby Swanson doubled to left field on the next at-bat, and Crow-Armstrong rounded third, ready to storm for home plate on Berry’s command.

However, Berry stopped Crow-Armstrong, and the center fielder was tagged for the first out of the inning. Nico Hoerner flew out to center field, and Justin Turner struck out on the next two at-bats to retire the side.

Per ESPN’s Jesse Rodgers, Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal spoke to the media about the mistake after the game. He said the out was “huge” for Detroit.

“Tarik Skubal on getting a gift out in the 5th when the Cubs 3b coach sent and then stopped PCA: “It was great. Now you feel like you can kind of MacGyver and get out of it….To miminize that and get an out and make you feel like the inning is close to coming to an end is huge.”

Skubal ended the night giving up one earned run and eight hits in 7.2 innings pitched. He struck out six batters.

Chicago will play Game 2 of their series against the Tigers on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. CST.

