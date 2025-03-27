Chicago White Sox: Tim Anderson has bold message for former team before Angels game

Former Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is set to take on his former team at Rate Field on Thursday. Anderson was with the White Sox from 2016-2023, earning two All-Star nominations, a Silver Slugger Award for 2020, and was the AL batting champion in 2019.

Chicago let Anderson walk into free agency following the 2023 season. He joined the Miami Marlins in 2024. The Marlins designated him for assignment in July.

In January, the Angels signed the native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama to a minor league deal. (He spent time this spring with former White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, who will miss opening day due to a thumb injury.)

Anderson impressed Los Angeles enough in spring training to put him on the opening day roster.

Tim Anderson called Chicago “home”

Per video posted on X by Kevin Powell of WGN, Anderson spoke about his return to Chicago before Thursday’s game when he was asked how he’d feel playing against his former team. He made a bold statement about his feelings for the city when he called Chicago “home.”

“Just a normal opening day for me. I’m excited… I’m excited to see the fans… I’m excited to be back home,” Anderson said.

Tim Anderson: "I'm excited… I'm excited to see the fans… I'm excited to be back home." #WhiteSox #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/AAONC3IJPB — Kevin Powell (@kpowell720) March 27, 2025

Anderson played in 65 games for the Marlins in 2024, he batted .214/.237/.226. In his final season with the White Sox in 2023, Anderson batted 245/.286/.296 which was the lowest slugging percentage in the AL). His OPS of .582 was also the lowest in the AL.

