Chicago Bears lose out on WR with connection to Ben Johnson

A wide receiver who was linked heavily to the Chicago Bears this offseason is not going to be reunited with Ben Johnson.

Keenan Allen entered free agency this week after one season with the Bears. With Allen’s future unclear, the Bears needed to find another veteran option at wide receiver.

On Thursday night, the Bears signed veteran wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. He had a career-high 45 receptions in 2024 with the Washington Commanders. He added 506 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Bears were smart to move forward with Zacchaeus because veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick is not joining Chicago.

The Detroit Lions are bringing back Tim Patrick

Per the Detroit Lions, the team is bringing back Patrick in 2025.

Patrick was a logical fit for Chicago Bears HC Ben Johnson

Patrick appeared in 16 games and started nine in his first season with the Lions in 2024. He added 394 yards and three touchdowns in Johnson’s offense.

Because of Patrick’s experience with Johnson’s system, he was a name that many NFL analysts suggested was a name to watch for the Bears in free agency. However, Patrick didn’t want to leave Detroit. He posted a message on his Instagram story insinuating he only wanted to play for the Lions.

The #Lions announce they’ve re-signed WR Tim Patrick, who posted this on his Instagram story yesterday. One-year deal worth up to $4 million, source says. pic.twitter.com/IVbLwf8BxX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2025

The Bears’ options are becoming limited in the free agency market for wide receiver. Cooper Kupp appears to be deciding between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

The Bears could still go after Allen. Allen claimed he was open to re-signing with the Bears this offseason or returning to Los Angeles to play for the Rams or Chargers.

After signing Zaccheaus, the Bears aren’t pressed to do anything at all.

