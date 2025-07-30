Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams admits to timing issue

The Chicago Bears are trying to find a rhythm in training camp against a unit that has defensive coordinator Dennis Allen throwing all types of fronts at second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

Per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Williams had the offense getting to the line quickly out of the huddle on Wednesday at Hallas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois. Still, the first-team offense committed a frustrating delay-of-game penalty.

Caleb Williams wants to fix Chicago Bears’ pre-snap issues

After practice, Williams told the media that the offense needs to get better at “rolling off the ball together.” He took part of the blame for some of the pre-snap issues that have been well documented during the Bears’ first seven practices of training camp.

Williams wants the offense to get lined up with a sense of urgency moving forward. Williams thinks the extra timing will give him an advantage against the defense.

“It helps everybody,” Williams said. “One, it adds a sense of what our mentality is. Getting out of the huddle, getting on the ball, and we’re going to attack you. So, that’s the first part. The next part is getting out there, lining up with that mentality. After that, it gives the center, it gives me, it gives the tackle, it gives the wide receiver (the ability) to see the technique of the DB.

“It allows me to be able to grasp what they’re about to do. Maybe they’re about to rotate, but have an idea off of whoever their alignment, their depth, their leverage, things like that. Being able to have as much time on the clock–it only helps us.”

It’s a noble goal, and one the offense has plenty of time to work on before they play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Bears had too many issues last season with getting the play call in and Williams out of the huddle before the play clock was set to run out.

Getting the playcall in on time won’t be an issue with head coach Ben Johnson. It’s up to Williams to command the offense on the field.

