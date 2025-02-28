Are There Any Tips for Playing Live Dealer Games Online?

Live dealer games are the hottest attractions in the social gaming industry. Nothing even comes close. Before Vegas-style social casino games blossomed, players were restricted to brick-and-mortar casinos for their entertainment pleasures. Those roped-off areas with plush carpeting, expansive gaming tables and nattily-clad dealers were the envy of every player. Today, players the world over can enjoy live dealer games at the click of a button on PC, Mac, or mobile devices. Technological innovation has facilitated the unprecedented rise in live casino gaming. It’s entirely possible to enjoy the equivalent of an in-person experience, at home or on the go.

Live Dealer Blackjack Games Online

Live dealer games are rules-based attractions. Every single game is fashioned on a specific framework, with unique requirements. For example, most live dealer blackjack games use multiple decks (typically 6 or 8). Single-deck blackjack is rare online due to card counting risks. The best blackjack payouts are 3:2 with the dealer drawing to 16 and standing on all 17s. When played with perfect strategy, the house edge on classic blackjack games can be as low as one percent, with a 99% + RTP. Return to player percentages on blackjack games rank among the highest of any live casino games. It’s certainly in players’ interests to stick with a strategy-based game like live blackjack.

Top Tips for Beating the Dealer in Live Blackjack

Learn the rules of play to master the art of blackjack

Understand the difference between a hard hand and a soft hand in blackjack

Always hit when the total of your first two cards is 11 or less

Understand when to split pairs, double down, or take insurance

Use blackjack strategy charts, and blackjack odds calculators to boost your advantage

Always pick games with a 3:2 blackjack payout, not a 6:5 blackjack payout

Don’t worry what other players are holding – you only have to beat the dealer

If you notice a high number of low-value cards on the table, chances are good that a high-value card will come up next. The opposite is true as well.

Practice live blackjack games at social casinos, not online casinos, or in person. At the leading social casino sites, live blackjack games are free to play. They use gold coins or sweepstakes coins. And if you play with SCs, you can win real money once you reach a threshold amount of SCs in your account balance.

Live Dealer Roulette Games Online

Roulette is a chance-based game. The spin of the wheel and where the ball lands is completely random. Numerous scientific studies have been conducted over the years, attempting to determine where the ball will land, with a near-zero probability of successful prediction.

Scientists attempted to explore the quadrants that roulette balls would land in, given the point of release of the roulette croupier, the weight of the ball, the rotation of the wheel, friction, frets on the track, table balance, atmospheric conditions, and other variables. Suffice it to say, it’s virtually impossible to gauge where the ball will land on any given spin.

Plus, players are not allowed to bring sophisticated ball and wheel-tracking electronic devices into casinos. In other words, it’s your gut feeling that determines where you place your bets. If you have a preference for certain numbers, selections, columns, or bet types – that’s where you place your chips.

That doesn’t tell the whole story. There are many winning roulette tips you can employ with roulette games, and they feature prominently with game selection. Let’s take a look!

Top Tips for Beating the House in Live Roulette

Every roulette variant has a different house edge and return to player percentage.

French Roulette has a house edge of 2.70%, which can be reduced to 1.35% when En Prison and La Partage rules are in play. Remember that En Prison and La Partage only apply to even-money bets (red/black, odd/even, 1-18/19-36).

American Roulette has a house edge of 5.26%, owing to the inclusion of a zero and 00 in the game. This means that any number has a 1/38 chance of coming up, as opposed to 1/37 for European and French Roulette. Slight differences have an outsized impact on probabilities.

European Roulette is a single zero game like French Roulette. The house edge is 2.70%. Every number has a 1/37 chance of coming up. Every wheel spin is independent of every other wheel spin (before and after).

The roulette bets with the best odds for players are those with near 50-50 chances. These include red/black (beware of the green zero), odd/even (beware of the green zero) 1 -18/ 19-36 (beware of the green zero).

Live Dealer Baccarat Games Online

Here’s a classic game that was the mainstay of aristocracy, nobility, and royalty of yesteryear Europe. Baccarat boasts French and Italian origins, but it has universal appeal. In fact, Asian high rollers prefer Baccarat to any other casino game in Las Vegas, Macau, Monte Carlo and beyond.

Despite appearances to the contrary, Baccarat is surprisingly easy to play. Participants simply need to choose one of three options – the player hand, the banker, hand, or a tie hand. The house doesn’t act as the player, banker, or tie—it simply oversees the bets.

In Baccarat, it’s impossible for any hand to bust. That only happens in games like blackjack where any total over 21 instantly loses. With Baccarat, the magic numbers to shoot for are hand totals of 8 or 9. Anything higher than 9 automatically gets the tens digit removed. That means 9+9 equals 8 (not 18, as only the last digit counts). Or 7+10 = 7, etc. Your goal is to simply pick the selection you believe will win.

Top Tips for Beating the House in Live Baccarat

Bet on the Banker—it has the lowest house edge (1.06%).

Avoid the Tie bet—it looks tempting but has a brutal 14%+ house edge.

Ride Banker streaks but don’t chase losses—streaks always end.

Forget betting systems—Baccarat is pure probability, not strategy-based.

Manage your bankroll—fast gameplay can drain funds quickly.

Seek commission-free Baccarat— just check for adjusted payouts.

Practice at social casinos—play risk-free with gold or sweepstakes coins.

Baccarat is sleek, fast, and favored by high rollers for a reason. Stick to smart bets, manage your play, and enjoy the ride.

With these expert tips in your arsenal, you’re ready to tackle your online gaming sessions with confidence. Whether it’s blackjack, roulette, or baccarat, smart strategy and game awareness always give you an edge

