Chicago Blackhawks expected to part ways with veteran before June 30

The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to boost the forward position either through free agency or trade this offseason. The Blackhawks want to find a quality veteran to help develop a young core that should show signs of progress in Connor Bedard’s third year on the team.

The team had issues with veterans and young players mixing last season, and the young core won four of its final six games of last season.

One veteran defenseman is not expected to return to the Blackhawks for the upcoming season.

The Chicago Blackhawks are likely to buy out a veteran contract

Per Harman Dayal and Thomas Drance of The Athletic, Chicago is likely to buy out TJ Brodie before the deadline on June 30. The buyout period begins Friday.

“It’s unfortunate how rapidly TJ Brodie’s game has deteriorated,” per The Athletic article. “One of the most underrated shutdown defensemen in the league during his prime, Brodie’s play fell off a cliff during his final year with the Maple Leafs. In Chicago, the 35-year-old was a flat-out liability most nights, posting the second-worst Net Rating of all Blackhawks players this season.

“He was a healthy scratch for every Blackhawks game after March 1.”

A TJ Brodie buyout is about more than money

Brodie, 35, played in 54 games for Chicago last season. He scored two goals and made eight assists. Drance and Dayal don’t think Brodie is worth keeping around, even if the buyout doesn’t save the Blackhawks much cash.

“There’s no room for Brodie on Chicago’s blue line next season, especially with Sam Rinzel and Artyom Levshunov’s impressive late-season cameos,” they wrote. “The cap savings of a Brodie buyout are marginal, but doing so would open up a roster spot and allow the franchise to amicably part ways with a highly accomplished, respected veteran rather than unceremoniously burying him in the minors.”

Chicago would save just north of $500,000 for the upcoming season with a buyout. It would cost $258,333 against the cap for 2026-27.

Freeing Brodie would allow a young Blackhawks’ defenseman like Sam Rinzel or Artyom Levshunov to receive more ice time, while Brodie could have a chance to play meaningful hockey for a playoff contender at the end of his career.

