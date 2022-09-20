Tony La Russa’s health preventing him from returning to the White Sox

With the White Sox biggest series of the year against the 1st place Cleveland Guardians kicking off Tuesday night, the team will once again be without manager Tony La Russa for the entirety of the series.

Tony La Russa has not yet been cleared to return by his doctors and is not expected to be at the ballpark this series. @WGNNews #WhiteSox — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) September 20, 2022

After this series wraps up La Russa will have missed a total of 22 games due to medical issues with his heart that initially flared up before a game against the Kansas City royals in August.

How the White Sox have fared with out Tony La Russa

In La Russa’s abscence the team has been managed by bench coach Miguel Cairo. Cairo has managed the White Sox to a 13-6 record with the White Sox having the most home runs in the month of September and the second lowest ERA in the same time frame. It was Cairo who lit a fire under the Sox you know what by essentially saying to the team after a recent loss

If you don’t want to be here, then get the (expletive) out.

If Cairo can continue the White Sox success into October the Sox can really use La Russa’s post season managerial experience to their advantage if he’s good to go at that point in time.

What this means for Miguel Cairo

White Sox fans aren’t the only ones noticing the success the team has had under interim manager Miguel Cairo. If Cairo has to take over managerial duties for the rest of the season, which it’s looking that way, and manages this Sox team into the postseason after such an up and down year, teams will be lining up in the offseason to interview him to fill their potential managerial vacancy.

