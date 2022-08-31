Bench coach Miguel Cairo will fill in as manager during Tony La Russa’s absence

White Sox manager Tony La Russa will now be away from the team indefinitely, as he undergoes further medical testing in Arizona.

Tony La Russa had missed the team’s game against Royals the prior night after doctor’s ordered him to begin testing not long before game time. La Russa has now been advised to undergo further testing on his heart and will be traveling to Arizona to continue this process with his personal doctors.

Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo filled in as manager for La Russa yesterday, and the team announced today that he will remain in that role for however long La Russa is gone.

La Russa is currently 68 years old, and this is the first time he has had significant health issues during his current stint with the Sox. With no clear timetable of how long Tony La Russa might be out, it is possible he could miss the rest of the Sox season. The team is certainly hoping everything is alright, and that he can recover from these potential hurdles as soon as possible.

