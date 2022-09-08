Tony La Russa has been absent from the White Sox since August 31 but he could soon return

According to a report by John Heyman in the New York Post, White Sox manager Tony La Russa could return to the team at some point next week.

Tony La Russa “is going to be OK,” say friends following an extensive medical checkup, and word is he’s hoping to be back managing the White Sox as early as next week after stepping away from the team with an unspecified health issue. La Russa is hoping to attend Dave Stewart’s No. 34 retirement ceremony in Oakland on Sunday before rejoining the White Sox.

La Russa has missed the last nine games for the Sox after undergoing medical testing on August 30.

These tests showed some potential issues with La Russa’s heart, and it was recommended that he undergo further testing. La Russ was ruled out indefinitely by the White Sox, and bench coach Miguel Cairo has filled in since this point.

However, these new reports today suggest that La Russa’s tests were positive and the 77-year-old manager is okay to make his return soon.

The White Sox have gone 6-3 during La Russa’s absence, and many people within the team are excited to see him make his return. The Sox are only two behind the Guardians for first place in the Central Division and are tied with the Twins for second place. While many have been happy with the job Cairo has done so far, the team is excited to get their experienced manager back before this crucial stretch run.

