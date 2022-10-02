Nearly two seasons after his return to managerial duties, Tony La Russa’s reign as coach of the Chicago White Sox is all but over.

Hall of Fame Manager, Tony La Russa, who emerged from retirement with the hopes of leading the White Sox to the World Series, is expected to announce his retirement Monday at a press conference in Chicago.



This much was confirmed by MLB Insider, Bob Nightingale:

Tony La Russa, who was hoping to lead the Chicago White Sox to the World Series, instead is expected to announce his retirement Monday at a news conference in Chicago. La Russa, who turns 78 on Tuesday, certainly gave it everything he had, but his heart gave out.

He received a call on Aug. 29 from his doctors, and was instructed to leave the ballpark immediately, go home, and come in the next day for testing.



He then underwent a procedure to repair his pacemaker.



Feeling much stronger after a few weeks off, he flew back to Chicago and watched two home games from owner Jerry Reinsdorf’s suite. It was the last time he was with his team.



He underwent more procedures where the doctors sat him down and offered expert medical advice that he should not manage again.



In a two-year stint, considered to have underwhelmed, he led the White Sox to a 93-69 record in his first year back 2021, losing to the Houston Astros in the first round of the post-season. It led to more expectations this season. Anything less than a World Series title would be considered a failure. But alas, the White Sox, this season, have drowned in mediocre displays.



The team will now be on the look out for their fourth manager in eight seasons.

