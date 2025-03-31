Chicago Cubs have access to ‘torpedo bats’ Yankees have been using: Report

The Chicago Cubs might want to reach for a different bat this week. The Cubs are 2-4 following their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The New York Yankees’ stick choice was the talk of the MLB this weekend. The Yankees scored 32 runs in two games on Saturday and Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers while using the “torpedo bat.” New York hit 13 home runs during those two games.

The New York Yankees have been using a special bat

Aaron Leanhardt (Lenny) designed the “torpedo bat,” which is designed to add more mass to the sweet spot of the bat.

“Yes, the Yankees have a literal genius MIT Physicist, Lenny (who is the man), on payroll,” posted Kevin Smith on X. “He invented the “Torpedo” barrel. It brings more wood – and mass – to where you most often make contact as a hitter. The idea is to increase the number of “barrels” and decrease misses.”

Yes, the Yankees have a literal genius MIT Physicist, Lenny (who is the man), on payroll. He invented the “Torpedo” barrel. It brings more wood – and mass – to where you most often make contact as a hitter. The idea is to increase the number of “barrels” and decrease misses. pic.twitter.com/CsC1wkAM9G — Kevin Smith (@KJS_4) March 29, 2025

Per the MLB, the bats are legal.

The Chicago Cubs have access to the bats

The Yankees aren’t the only team in the league with access to the technology.

Per Sam Blum with The Athletic, Nicky Lopez, who spent time with the Chicago Cubs this spring before he was released and joined the Los Angeles Angels, confirmed that the Cubs used the bats during spring training.

“It seems like it’s making its way around MLB,” Lopez said. “It’s definitely not just the Yankees. I think we’re gonna see more people — it’s legal. It’s under MLB rules and everything. Just basically moving the sweet spot down. Those balls that you’re getting jammed on, are finding some barrels.”

Players on the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, and Tampa Bay Rays also have access to the bats.

The Cubs need to start practicing with the bats

The Cubs might want to start practicing a little more with the bats so they can use them successfully in games. Chicago has six total home runs through six games. Kyle Tucker with two, is the only Cubs hitter with multiple home runs. (It’s unclear if Tucker uses a “torpedo bat.”)

They’ve scored 25 total runs, seven fewer than the Yankees scored on Saturday and Sunday.

While the “torpedo bats” are a great tool to give elite hitters a better chance at the plate, they also aren’t a solution for poor hitting.

“Obviously, it’s not going to make you an elite hitter if you aren’t already (I tried),” Smith wrote. “But for the best in the world, any slight advantage could be the difference. It’s cool to see more people using them, Lenny was always amazed it wasn’t already a thing.”

The Cubs need every advantage they can get after struggling against the arms of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Diamondbacks.

Then again, their best bet might be to face Brewers pitchers.

