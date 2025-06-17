Chicago Cubs’ Jed Hoyer is looking finalize trade deal soon

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer took notice of the major trade on Sunday between the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants that sent designated hitter Rafael Devers to the Bay Area. The move came as Hoyer is trying to find a suitor for the Cubs in the trade market.

During an appearance Tuesday on 670 The Score, Hoyer said he did not believe the Devers’ trade would set off a boom of trades in the near future.

Jed Hoyer wants to finalize a deal soon

However, Hoyer suggested that he wanted to finalize a trade in the current market as soon as possible.

“I mean, every turn through the rotation or every outing you get extra out of a player adds value,” Hoyer said on the “Spiegel & Homes Show” Tuesday. “So, it makes a lot of sense. When we were on the sell side, we were very aware of that.

“Sometimes some of the sellers haven’t declared themselves (early), so if it was a cold year for sellers, it made sense to kind of jump the market rather than wait for the market to get flooded as you got close to the deadline. We were pretty aware of that as a seller. I think as a buyer, certainly, it makes sense. If the prices aren’t prohibitive, it makes sense to make an earlier deal rather than a later deal.”

The Chicago Cubs have been active in looking for help

The Cubs looked at Sawyer Gipson-Long of the Detroit Tigers and Zack Eflin of the Baltimore Orioles last week. Chris Sale was named a possibility for Chicago by MLB insider Jon Heyman. However, the Cubs would have to wait for the 31-39 Atlanta Braves to cry “uncle” on the season, something the team has not decided to do at this point.

While there has been talk that the Cubs could still add offensive firepower via trade, Hoyer indicated that finding a starting pitcher was his priority.

“I’m super proud of the way this rotation has pitched,” Hoyer said. “Our two highest projected pitchers, one has been out for the year, the other one has been out since like May 4, and they’ve responded really well.

“(But) the way the game is played now, you got to continue to add pitching when you can. There’s a reason that all these teams are saying that you need pitching. Everyone has the sense that you can’t have enough depth.”

Last month, Hoyer said the Cubs would be active in the trade market beginning in mid-June. At 44-28, Chicago is still in the buyers category before the trade deadline on July 31.

