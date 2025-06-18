Chicago Blackhawks open to trading No. 3 pick for ‘immediate’ help: Report

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson is a big believer in building through the draft. The Blackhawks have amassed young talent at centre in recent history, and Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar are expected to be the faces of the franchise when their new core is ready to compete in the postseason.

Most mock drafts have the Blackhawks taking a forward with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft. The selection would be in line with what Davidson has said he believes about stockpiling talent via the draft instead of through trades or free agency.

The Chicago Blackhawks “are open for business”

However, a new report from Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff suggests that Davidson is feeling some urgency this offseason. Sevavalli told CHSN on Tuesday that Davidson is open to trading the No. 3 pick away for immediate help.

“I’d say the Chicago Blackhawks are open for business over the next 10 days,” Seravalli said. I think everyone has just assumed, ‘Hey, Blackhawks, young building team.’ Of course, you’re going to want to take that number three overall pick, whatever player you select there, and stack them up with some of the other young prospects that you have in your pipeline.

“And that may be the case, but they are open and are willing to be aggressive, to go out and pursue more immediate help. This number three overall pick might not be impacting your team for two to three years. It’s not that the Hawks aren’t willing to be patient.

“Patience has been Kyle Davidson’s middle name as general manager, but at some point, you’re also ready to will and willing to consider alternatives to make your team better in the here and now.”

"The Chicago Blackhawks are open for business over the next 10 days."@frank_seravalli dives into his earlier report that Chicago is open to trading their third overall pick on the Chicago Lead. pic.twitter.com/2kkwfAHCuU — Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) June 17, 2025

Would a trade be the Blackhawks’ best option?

The best chance for the Blackhawks to find key help this offseason is via trade. Because Chicago doesn’t want to overspend in free agency, the chatter of the NHL world has been that Davidson will look to find a young NHL player on a value contract to trade for this summer.

Seravalli’s report seems to indicate the Blackhawks might have stronger ambitions this offseason. Chicago’s young core showed promise at the end of last season.

Maybe Davidson thinks Bedard and Nazar are closer than most think to making the Blackhawks competitive again, and a star could be the best way to make progress.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks most pressing positional need revealed Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE