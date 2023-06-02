Trending
Bulls

Chicago Bulls deal DeMar DeRozan; land Lakers youthful All-Star PG in trade proposal

Jordan SiglerBy 4 Mins Read
DeMar DeRozan Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan Happy USAT

The Chicago Bulls front office wants to compete with most of the talent on their team. The Bulls failed to make it to the playoffs with their version of the big three this year. With reports coming about Lonzo Ball unlikely recovery, it’s evident that the Bulls must tinker a little with the starting lineup to be a true contender. One NBA analyst thinks the Bulls could trade star DeMar DeRozan in a bid to plug a few holes on the roster.

Chicago Bulls Nikola Vucevic
The Chicago Bulls big three of DeMar De Rozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic could change this offseason. Photo courtesy of NBC Sports /GettyImages

The Bulls are seriously behind with their roster if Ball cannot play again. He was a major reason the core three could operate as well as they did at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. If the Bulls were to give up one of their big three players of DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic (if they re-sign him), the team would need to receive another starter or significantly rotational piece in return.

The Chicago Bulls could trade DeMar DeRozan to LA

Here’s the proposal Swartz cooked up:

Chicago Bulls Receive:

  • D’Angelo Russell (via sign-and-trade)
  • Mo Bamba
  • Max Christie
  • 2029 unprotected first-round pick

Los Angeles Lakers Receive:

  • G/F DeMar DeRozan

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply