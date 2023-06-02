Chicago Bulls deal DeMar DeRozan; land Lakers youthful All-Star PG in trade proposal

The Chicago Bulls front office wants to compete with most of the talent on their team. The Bulls failed to make it to the playoffs with their version of the big three this year. With reports coming about Lonzo Ball unlikely recovery, it’s evident that the Bulls must tinker a little with the starting lineup to be a true contender. One NBA analyst thinks the Bulls could trade star DeMar DeRozan in a bid to plug a few holes on the roster.

The Bulls are seriously behind with their roster if Ball cannot play again. He was a major reason the core three could operate as well as they did at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. If the Bulls were to give up one of their big three players of DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic (if they re-sign him), the team would need to receive another starter or significantly rotational piece in return.

The Chicago Bulls could trade DeMar DeRozan to LA

Greg Swartz with Bleacher Report came up with a trade that could help the Bulls at a few positions next season. The Bulls would have to part with DeRozan to make it happen with the Los Angeles Lakers:

“The Bulls don’t need to tear things down, but they should consider a reset of the franchise now before DeRozan hits free agency next year. Point guard is still an issue with Lonzo Ball projected to miss most, if not all, of next season following a third knee surgery. After a disappointing playoff showing, Chicago should be able to acquire Russell as a reasonable contract number to be their new starting floor general. While he’s not a true pass-first guard, the combination of Russell, Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso should be enough ball-handlers to navigate through a season. Bamba gives the team insurance in the frontcourt if Nikoka Vucevic leaves in free agency, and Christie shot 41.9 percent from three as a rookie and doesn’t turn 21 until February. Getting the Lakers’ unprotected first-round pick in 2029 could prove to be a valuable selection or future trade asset as well. DeRozan gives the Lakers a third All-Star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, putting Los Angeles back into true championship contention.”

Here’s the proposal Swartz cooked up:

Chicago Bulls Receive:

D’Angelo Russell (via sign-and-trade)

Mo Bamba

Max Christie

2029 unprotected first-round pick

Los Angeles Lakers Receive:

G/F DeMar DeRozan

Losing DeRozan isn't optimal Losing DeRozan isn't optimal, but the haul he'd get from the Lakers would be worth it in this trade. Russell, at 27, is quite a few years younger than DeRozan (33), which could make him a more likely contributor in the long run in Chicago. Russell was the NBA's second overall pick in 2015 and was an All-Star for the 2018-19 season. Bamba, a former sixth overall pick, hasn't had a stellar start to his NBA career. It's possible he could be a better fit in Billy Donovan's system.

